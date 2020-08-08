Print With Plasma!

Over the years there have been a variety of methods for a computer to commit its thoughts to paper. Be it a daisy wheel, a dot matrix, a laser, or an inkjet, we’ve all cursed at a recalcitrant printer. There’s another type of printer that maybe we don’t think of quite as often but is workhorse in a million cash registers and parking ticket machines: the thermal printer. These mechanisms can be readily found as surplus items and have made their way into more than one project here over the years. [HomoFaciens] has taken thermal printing a step further by building a plasma printer from scratch that makes use of the thermal paper.
A thermal printer does its job as its name suggests, by burning the image into the paper. It may not deliver the best quality print, but scores on not needing ink ribbons, cartridges, or toner. This DIY version uses an off-the-shelf battery-powered plasma lighter to do the job, mounted on a 3D printed XY printer mechanism driven by two stepper motors. Behind the scenes is an Arduino Uno, which receives its instructions via USB from a command-line program on a Linux box. It’s admitted that this is hardly the pinnacle of printing technology, but it does at least make for a fascinating project. You can see it in action in the video below the break.
This isn’t [HomoFaciens]’ first printer, we’re instantly reminded of this ink drop printer from a few years ago.
I’m really sure that the heating elements in every thermal printer you can buy never reaches the flashpoint of thermal paper. In contrast, I’m just as sure that a plasma lighter mechanism always exceeds that flashpoint. There is obviously a safety issue.
Meh, just make sure it passes the standard fault code…
Can probably get better precision by placing the electrodes closer together, and better DPI by making multiple low-power passes with slight offsets (i.e. if you can move the print head in .1mm steps, do the first pass with .2mm steps at offset 0.0mm and a second with .2mm steps at offset 0.1mm). It would also give time for the paper to cool down locally to avoid burning for large areas.
Source: tried to write my own Raster Image Processor and Epson print driver to get more control over the ink channels (to open up the possibility of using different colors than it’s standard CYMK + Lm,Lc) and it turns out the model I have can only print at about 720DPI horizontal, but can actually position the print head at about 5760DPI.
“ A thermal printer does its job as its name suggests, by burning the image into the paper”
This is not meant literally right? Conventional thermal printer does not burn the paper.