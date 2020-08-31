[Jean-Francois Debroux] spent 35 years designing analog ASICs. He’s started a book and while it isn’t finished — indeed he says it may never be — the 180 pages he posted on LinkedIn are a pretty good read.
The 46 sections are well organized, although some are placeholders. There are sections on design flow and the technical aspects of design. Examples range from a square root circuit to a sigma-delta modulator, although some of them are not complete yet. There are also sections on math, physics, common electronics, materials, and tools.
The text is decidedly practical. For example, there’s a succinct summary of what a MOSFET channel width and length do to parameters such as capacitance, noise, and saturated resistance.
If you prefer a PDF copy, here’s a tip. When viewing the document, click on the full-screen button. Then at the top, you’ll see a download button. The link there looks as though it isn’t a static link, so you’ll need to visit the post yourself to do the download.
It is a lot of work to put a book together and even though this isn’t complete, it is a great start and already useful. If you want some more book recommendations, check out ours. We never fail to recommend The Art of Electronics, too.
One thought on “An Analog IC Design Book Draft”
Nice post, reminiscent of the National Semiconductor Linear Applications handbook 1980 which had some useful design notes particularly for me in respect of instrumentation :-)