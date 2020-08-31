An Analog IC Design Book Draft

[Jean-Francois Debroux] spent 35 years designing analog ASICs. He’s started a book and while it isn’t finished — indeed he says it may never be — the 180 pages he posted on LinkedIn are a pretty good read.

The 46 sections are well organized, although some are placeholders. There are sections on design flow and the technical aspects of design. Examples range from a square root circuit to a sigma-delta modulator, although some of them are not complete yet. There are also sections on math, physics, common electronics, materials, and tools.

The text is decidedly practical. For example, there’s a succinct summary of what a MOSFET channel width and length do to parameters such as capacitance, noise, and saturated resistance.

If you prefer a PDF copy, here’s a tip. When viewing the document, click on the full-screen button. Then at the top, you’ll see a download button. The link there looks as though it isn’t a static link, so you’ll need to visit the post yourself to do the download.

It is a lot of work to put a book together and even though this isn’t complete, it is a great start and already useful. If you want some more book recommendations, check out ours. We never fail to recommend The Art of Electronics, too.