If you have worn a mask and glasses together for more than a quarter of a second, you are probably annoyed that we don’t have a magical solution for foggy lenses. Moisture-laden air is also a good indicator of where unfiltered air is escaping. Most masks have some flexible metal across the nose bridge that is supposed to seal the top, but it is woefully inadequate. The Badger Seal by [David Rothamer] and [Scott Sanders] from the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering is free to copy during the COVID-19 pandemic, even commercially. It works by running an elastic cord below the jaw and a formable wire over the nose to encourage contact all around both mouth and nose.
You can build your own in three ways. Each configuration is uniquely suited to a different situation. The first design is the easiest to make and should work for most people. The second is best for folks who need a better seal on the lower half of their face, like someone sporting a beard. It can also have ear loops, and that means your 3D printed ear savers have another use. The Madison campus of the University of Wisconsin also has fun with lock cracking and graphene experiments.
Badger Seal takes its name from [Bucky Badger], the school’s mascot. There was no animal testing for this project, but if you can fit a mask on a badger’s face, you can name it whatever you want.
Thank you for the tip, [cyberlass]
8 thoughts on “Fog-Free Mask Hack Solves Mask Versus Glasses Conundrum With Superb Seal”
Maybe this is just the shape of my face, but I put on a paper mask with wire at top, as supplied by my company, bend the wire to fit my nose, then sit my glasses on top of the mask, just over the edge. The mask stays put and doesn’t vent upwards. I work with all these people who after ten seconds of talking their masks drop down below their noses and they have to keep pushing them up. The only person I’ve convinced to try the glasses-on-mask thing was all “hey this works great I wish I’d tried this a month ago.” But he has a somewhat similar shaped face to mine. It’s possible people with very little bridge to their noses wouldn’t do well with it, I’m not sure.
I’ve been finding that cloth masks seal a heck of a lot better if big enough, wire or not. Am I the only one?
Same here. I just bought some of the Uniqlo masks yesterday and it leaks a lot less up top and there is no wire at all.
Makes sense based on my experience.
I use a large cotton bandana (with lots of stray fibres in the weave), folded in half diagonally to form a triangle, then tied around at the back of the neck, a la stage-coach-robber. I like the larger filter area, for reduced velocity for a greater dwell. (The part that hangs down over the face to one’s chest can also be tucked into the top of one’s shirt.) This had some fogging of glasses, sometimes mild, sometimes severe.
So I tried folding the top/long edge over 1/2″ a few times first. Seems that’s dense enough to prevent airflow through the folded portion and thick enough it acts like a gasket against the face, as now there’s no fogging.
So I’d guess you’re getting a same/similar effect due to the density of the seams along the top?
It’s almost like basic sanitary masks were designed to be used with safety glasses in some sort of medical/ dental scenario.
Many/most disposable masks have elastic ear loops to hold the mask against the face. They also tend to have a malleable wire already built-in at the top. The idea is, the wearer folds the mask in half to mark/pinch the nose portion and then bends out the sides to allow the mask to be placed. The better disposable masks have the nose-wire area already attached with a piece of non-adhesive “tape” which is “pused” up against the face to help cut down on the “fog”.
Real surgical masks have a tie that goes over the head and a separate tie for the back of the neck. Similarly, these masks have a wire and typically the non-adhesive tape or some other means of reducing/eliminating the fog effect. On my masks, I use 3M Transpore tape to seal the area above the nose and side to side under the eyes (basically one piece of tape almost from ear to ear across the bridge of the nose and pushed down under the eyes). Naturally, surgical masks are not appropriate for everyday use outside the operating room.
As a last resort, goggles are available on which drops of anti-fog solution can be applied prior to surgery to avoid the fog effect (same stuff scuba divers use on their masks). Spit can work in a pinch.
3M Transpore Tape …
https://www.hopkinsmedicalproducts.com/images/xxl/3M-Transpore-Tape.jpg?v=100735970398-1
anybody else getting a security warning on the linked site for the badger seal?
I made a 3D printed plastic nose strip, carefully fitted to my nose bridge (it took seven prototypes), and glued it instead of the metal strip on the cheap eBay KN95. It feels like it eliminated most upward leakage. I then cut the ear loops and joined them with rubber bands behind the head for a tight fit without ear pressure. That improved the fit even more. Finally, I put a 3D printed buckle on the lower strap for ease of putting on. It’s a fair amount of work per mask, but I reuse them on a weekly schedule (letting time do the disinfecting), and it now feels like there is no leakage (but I don’t have the equipment to test).
When I really want to be safe, I wear an N100 or P100 respirator (with valve covered). But I am a lot easier to hear in the KN95s, so I use them when teaching.