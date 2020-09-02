Displaying an accurate status in Slack (or whatever other employer-provided collaboration program you may be forced to run) is crucial in 2020. If you need to make a sandwich or take the dog out real quick, but you don’t update your status to show yourself as away, you might come back to a string of increasingly concerned or frustrated messages with lots of annoying question marks and the occasional interrobang.
[Becky Stern] decided that a physical interface would be a far more fun way to keep tabs on her status, and an excellent visual reminder to actually do it. We totally agree. Inside the box is a NodeMCU which is using [Brian Lough]’s Slack API library for Arduino. This made it easy for [Becky] to create a switch/case selector of statuses, and in each of these she can set the presence token as auto or away, and show a custom message with an appropriate emoji. These of course match the emoji semi-circling the selector, which is a rotary switch with a really nice knob.
While we’re on the subject of Slack notifiers, how about a companion cat to wave when you’ve been mentioned?
3 thoughts on “Don’t Slack Off On Updating Your Status”
The dedicated Physical switch nails it.
At least Winston was lucky enough to be able to hide in an alcove, out of sight of the telescreen.
“Displaying an accurate status in Slack (or whatever other employer-provided collaboration program you may be forced to run) is crucial in 2020.”
Not if you are smart enough to avoid the mindless ball-and-chain existence brought on by compelled Social Media exposure all together.