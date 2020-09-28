PC Cases Are Still Stuck In The Dark Ages, But We Can Fix This

In the dawning of the IBM PC era, the computer case was a heavy, stout thing. These were industrial machines, built with beefy paddle power switches, and weighing as much as a ton of bricks. Painted in only the ugliest beige, they set the tone for PC design for the next couple of decades.
At the turn of the millennium, the winds of change swept through. The Apple iMac redefined the computer as a hip, cool device, and other manufacturers began to reconsider their product aesthetics. Around the same time, the casemodding scene took off in earnest, with adherents building ever wilder battle stations for internet clout and glory.
With all the development that has gone in the last 40 years of the PC platform, we’ve seen great change and improvement in almost every area. But in building a new rig this past month, this writer discovered there’s one element of the modern PC that’s still trapped in the past.
Ugly Little Headers
It’s the cases, yes. Sure, the modern PC builder has a wider selection to choose from than ever. Whether your predilection is for built-in acrylic windows or dazzling fans festooned with RGB LEDs, you can have your fill in the modern market. Connectivity options are better than ever too, with front panels overflowing with USB ports, audio sockets and even fancy drive caddies if you so desire.
Despite this, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the ugly little headers used to connect the very basics of a computer case to the motherboard inside. Power and reset buttons, the internal case speaker, and status LEDs are all hooked up with fiddly little individual pin headers. With all the sophistication of a set of breadboard jumper wires, they’re a pain to install and an absolute joke on a platform that is otherwise at the cutting edge of computing technology.
What’s worse is that there is absolutely no reason it should be this way. As it stands, motherboard manufacturers are free to lay out their connections for these features any way they like, often simply lumping a double-row pin header on to the board and putting a pinout in the manual. However, some manufacturers have gone to a higher level, using a moulded and keyed connector on the board. Despite this, they’re still intended for use with the aforementioned individual pin connectors, just making them harder and more fiddly to install. What is maddening is that these often sit right next to other connectors on the motherboard, like front-panel USB-3 connectors, or HD audio headers. In both of these cases, motherboard manufacturers were able to agree a common standard such that a single connector carrying all necessary signals could be used to hook the case ports up to the motherboard. They still use cheap, 0.1″ pitch header-style connectors, but they bundle all the wires into one compact, keyed package, making install a one-step process.
Why this hasn’t been done yet for power buttons and status LEDs absolutely escapes me. Thus, I propose a solution. A simple keyed header-style connector that carries all the basics for a PC case, that can be implemented on all PC motherboards going forward, and of course, all PC cases. This covers the Power LED and button, the reset button, the hard drive activity LED, the speaker, and a chassis intrusion switch.
The proposed solution, the Day Case Connector, if you will, is based loosely off a design already used by some motherboard manufacturers. If I’m honest, the diagram is largely cribbed from an existing motherboard manual with some extraneous “features” removed, because we’re trying to get this shipped, after all. Audio and USB connections are best left to the already-existing front panel connectors which work fine, and would only complicate things here. This is simply a basic standard for the barebones components in a PC case. Obviously, some cases do not implement reset buttons or speakers, but this is not an issue — they can be left unpopulated without interfering with the proper operation of the connector. Alternatively, mandate that every case have these features, and rule with an iron fist.
Obviously, a scathing op-ed isn’t going to be enough to make this happen overnight. You’ll need to help, by petitioning your local Congressman, Senator, or Girl Scout Troop, to get behind the cause. Only the people can affect real change at the end of the day, after all. Some may deride us, pointing out that for the average user who builds one PC every few years, it shouldn’t be an issue. They may point out that the time spent writing this article is longer than it took to install the headers anyway. These are mere distractions, and they must not stray us from our goal.
So please, next time you build a PC, do not throw your hands up in despair. Instead, let yourself be moved to action. We shall right this wrong before the decade is out — you have my word. Godspeed!
let me help you fix the headline there… ‘pc motherboards are still stuck in the dark ages…’
https://xkcd.com/927/
It’s the cases that the fiddly little wires are attached to. Fixing the motherboard won’t change that.
I love my ugly beige box… ;.;
It’s obvious that you only work with universal motherboards because all universal motherboards ship with these headers style connectors. They have to because the motherboard manufacturer does not know which case you are installing into. And there’s a world of cabling differences between cases.
Move from the universal motherboard to OEM product and you’ll see that most if not all true OEM use a flat cable and header. It’s one plug and you are done. The exception would be integrators that call themselves OEMs. They are buying the motherboards you are buying.
The actual problem is both one of aesthetics and laziness.
Some People want their computers to look like a pinball machine on the inside all brightly colored neat right angle wires. spinny things and multi-colored blinkie lights.
Who are you trying to impress with your Debit Card???
DON’T get me wrong I like my PCs to be clean on the inside in terms of wiring and other things like shields to direct air, and those water lines and such should be orderly but not at the expense of performance.
In 2005 I stuffed a full size ATX board in a mini-ATX sized case with water cooling, a few pieces of custom sheet metal, painted and finished, along with wiring harnesses, power supply leads shortened to Fit with only the service loop one needs. This was a fun project down to the epoxy painted hardware I put in the case.
Could have won an award for this :)
If you want a nice looking PC you are Never going to get it with off the shelf parts, not without a bid of modding and some creativity.
This almost Ten Year old quad core workhorse is due to be out out to pasture, when it is I will be building a new custom PC with modified off the shelf parts, because anything that looks appealing is overpriced.
Don’t make a fuzz like a noob that values ecstatics over function claiming “messy cable” BS. It is not like you’ll need to do this more like a handful of times over the lifetime of a motherboard. There are clean ways of doing things. Learn to organize your cable.
It is easy to extract the individual wire+pins and push them into a blank connector housing. Or if you are lazy, use one of those dual row female header with long pins intended for stacking just like Gigabyte or other motherboard vendors.
did you know that there are people who build more than one computer every three years? dozens at a time even!
I think I’d rather keep each item separate. It makes them easier to repurpose. For example, if a case only one LED do I want to plug it in as a power indicator or a hard drive activity indicator. That’s up to me this way!
They could be standardized better though. For example most speaker connectors are 4 pin with the middle two unconnected while some are 2 pin. Why use 4? I don’t know. I would have designed it with two but picking one and sticking with it, either would be fine.
One word: Q-Connectors.
https://www.moddiy.com/product_images/e/559/asus_p5w_hd_deluxe-12-s__76819_zoom.jpg
They weighed as much as a ton of bricks? Gee, how much does a ton of bricks weigh?
Why on earth would you want to continue the 0.1 nightmare? Why not add a second connector, probably serial something (I2C, SPI, whatever). The old legacy connectors can be left on the board for use with non-compliant cases, at least for awhile. But a new connector with a dedicated design could be added for new boards and cases to communicate with each other. It would open up the path for significant extension and much better communication with the case for yet unknown features.
Imho, the Sun lunch and pizzaboxes are among the neatest designs I’ve seen. No need for cable management.
My new ASUS motherboard came a Q-connector, which is just a little connector that you plug all those little plus into., turning it to something that can be plugged right in the motherboard as one piece. Much easier.
The current “standard” of using .1″ headers is far better than the likely alternative where each motherboard manufacturer uses a different proprietary connector. I think we should be praising them for making it so easy to work with any case you like. I guess you can’t please everyone.