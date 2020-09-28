Check Your Pockets For Components

The ideal component tester is like a tricorder for electronics — it can measure whatever it is that you need it to, all the time. Maybe you have a few devices like an ohmmeter and maybe a transistor socket on our multimeter. But what do you do when you need to see if that thyristor is faulty? [Akshay Baweja] wants an everything-tester at the ready, so he’s building a comprehensive device that fits in a pocket. It will identify the type and size of:

Resistors

Capacitors

Inductors

Diodes

Transistors

Thyristors

TRIACs

The key to its small size is the USB-C power port instead of an onboard battery and accompanying charging circuitry. On the back of the custom PCB is an ATMEGA328 and the front sports an OLED screen, three testing pin sockets, and a button.

We appreciate how the controller doesn’t care what order you connect the pins, and it figures out what the test subject is and the function of each lead. Results appear on the screen until you load a new component and press the button again. A function generator feature sets it apart from the run-of-the-mill testers out there, but it doesn’t have an audible continuity meter.