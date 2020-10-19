Does Your Phone Need A RAM Drive?

Phones used to be phones. Then we got cordless phones which were part phone and part radio. Then we got cell phones. But with smartphones, we have a phone that is both a radio and a computer. Tiny battery operated computers are typically a bit anemic, but as technology marches forward, those tiny computers grew to the point that they outpace desktop machines from a few years ago. That means more and more phones are incorporating technology we used to reserve for desktop computers and servers. Case in point: Xiaomi now has a smartphone that sports a RAM drive. Is this really necessary?
While people like to say you can never be too rich or too thin, memory can never be too big or too fast. Unfortunately, that’s always been a zero-sum game. Fast memory tends to be lower-density while large capacity memory tends to be slower. The fastest common memory is static RAM, but that requires a lot of area on a chip per bit and also consumes a lot of power. That’s why most computers and devices use dynamic RAM for main storage. Since each bit is little more than a capacitor, the density is good and power requirements are reasonable. The downside? Internally, the memory needs a rewrite when read or periodically before the tiny capacitors discharge.
Although dynamic RAM density is high, flash memory still serves as the “disk drive” for most phones. It is dense, cheap, and — unlike RAM — holds data with no power. The downside is the interface to it is cumbersome and relatively slow despite new standards to improve throughput. There’s virtually no way the type of flash memory used in a typical phone will ever match the access speeds you can get with RAM.
So, are our phones held back by the speed of the flash? Are they calling out for a new paradigm that taps the speed of RAM whenever possible? Let’s unpack this issue.
Yes, But…
If your goal is speed then, one answer has always been to make a RAM disk. These were staples in the old days when you had very slow disk drives. Linux often mounts transient data using tmpfs which is effectively a RAM drive. A disk that refers to RAM instead of flash memory (or anything slower) is going to be super fast by comparison to a normal drive.
But does that really matter on these phones? I’m not saying you don’t want your phone to run fast, especially if you are trying to do something like gaming or augmented reality rendering. What I’m saying is this: modern operating systems don’t make such a major distinction between disk and memory. They can load frequently used data from disk in RAM caches or buffers and manage that quite well. So what advantage is there in storing stuff in RAM all the time? If you just copy a flash drive to RAM and then write it back before you shut down, that will certainly improve speed, but you will also waste a lot of time grabbing stuff you never need.
Implementation
According to reports, the DRAM in Xiaomi’s phone can reach up to 44GB/s compared to the flash memory’s 1.7GB/s reads and .75GB/s writes. Those are all theoretical maximums, of course, so take that with a grain of salt, but the ratio should be similar even with real-world measurements.
The argument is that (according to Xiaomi) games could install and load 40% to 60% faster. But this begs the question: How did the game get into RAM to start with? At first we thought the idea was to copy the entire flash to RAM, but that appears to not be the case. Instead, the concept is to load games directly into the RAM drive from the network and then mark them so the user can see that they will disappear on a reboot. The launcher will show a special icon on the home screen to warn you that the game is only temporary.
So it seems like unless your phone is never turned off, you are trading a few seconds of load time for repeatedly installing the game over the network. I don’t think that’s much of a use case. I’d rather have the device intelligently pin data in a cache. In other words, allow a bit on game files that tell them to stay in cache until there is simply no choice but to evict them and you’d have a better system. A comparatively fast load from flash memory once, followed by very fast startups on subsequent executions until the phone powers down. The difference is you won’t have to reinstall every time you reset the phone.
This is Not a Hardware RAM Drive
There have been hardware RAM drives, but that’s really a different animal. Software RAM drives that take part of main memory and make it look like a disk appears to have originated in the UK around 1980 in the form of Silicon Disk System for CP/M and, later MSDOS. Other computers of that era were known to support the technique including Apple, Commodore, and Atari, among others.
In 1984, IBM differentiated PCDOS from MSDOS by adding a RAM disk driver, something Microsoft would duplicate in 1986. However, all of these machines had relatively low amounts of memory and couldn’t spare much for general-purpose buffering. Allowing a human to determine that it made sense to keep a specific set of files in RAM was a better solution back then.
On the other hand, what the Xiaomi design does have one important feature. It is good press. We wouldn’t be talking about this phone if they hadn’t incorporated a RAM drive. I’m just not sure it matters much in real-life use.
We’ve seen RAM disks cache browser files that are not important to store across reboots and that usually works well. It is also a pretty common trick in Linux. Even then, the real advantage isn’t the faster memory as much as removing the need to write cached data to slow disks when it doesn’t need to persist anyway.
23 thoughts on “Does Your Phone Need A RAM Drive?”
Sounds like just good marketing to me. Android phones have linux inside. Linux has always used available RAM as a disk cache, so you already have that benefit on a dynamic basis, which seems like the best thing to me. I don’t really see an advantage to having a filesystem locked onto RAM in some way. Just give me more RAM.
XIP (execute in place) is a huge performance win for Java programs that load many libraries at startup, for example Just About Every Android App. Maybe you are happy to wait for apps to start up but the rest of us place value on our time.
Android phones suck and have absurd startup times for apps, no question about it. This may trace to stupid requirements of the Java language. Most linux programs use shared libraries that will end up resident in disk cache. I start my android phone maybe once a month, so I should only be paying the price to bump things into cache on startup. My linux desktop behaves like that — but my android phone is a consistent dog. I’ll blame Java because I hate it already anyway.
But…it’s hardwired!!
Part of Apple’s profit margin is charging outlandish incremental prices for increased memory in its phones. With this marketing fillip, they can not only sell you marginally useful stuff, but charge even more for a larger chunk of marginally useful stuff.
Apparently Apple is to blame for adding useless features to android phones, who knew?
No, we don’t need RAM drives. What we need is properly written software. Software that is actually efficient with the resources that it is given.
When my phone gets progressively slower over time, and the hardware hasn’t changed, it’s a software problem.
“. What we need is properly written software. Software that is actually efficient with the resources that it is given.”
Do you have a plan to import an alien species from another planet to do the work, or do you just not see that humans are not capable of writing “efficient” software, because it has never actually been done.
I think I disagree. Not so much that “humans are not capable of writing efficient software,” but rather “what is the intent of the software?”
Most apps seem (to me, at least) to spend more time loading / displaying ads and tracking the user than they do processing what the user asked for. The best client-side software in the universe is still sluggish while waiting for a server on the other side of the planet.
Wow, ad supported software has ads! Who knew? I’m sure you think that software developers make $5 an hour and they grow on trees!
We can dream about people who can long jump 300 feet or throw a football 200 yards or write perfect code but these are all just fairy tales.
It is a bit of a difference between hot garbage and perfect code.
One doesn’t need to be flawless to be better than bad.
And a lot of current applications on phones tends to be a bit silly when it comes to preparing everything ahead of actually starting.
Does an application really need to prepare everything it could possibly need before it wants to show you its first menus?
No not really, it can progressively load additional resources in the background while it lets you fiddle with the first stuff it presents you with. File loading order is a rather large part about software optimization. And handling it dynamically is not all that hard either.
An application knows where in it the user currently is, and where the user can get from that location, thereby the application knows what to prepare. By optimizing this alone, most if not all applications can largely remove their excessive loading screens during startup.
Nor does such a system need to be perfect for it to make a noticeable difference.
You don’t seem to be aware of the economics of software development where quality developers make big $$$ and you seem to think that some race of aliens is going to show up to write code that humans cannot.
And you don’t seem to be a developer, neither software nor hardware to be fair.
Though, who knows, maybe I am just an alien who knows a thing or two about really basic software optimization.
But I can see why a lot of programs have excessive loading on startup.
Relying on a literal library of libraries tends to make any application into a drag. And if those libraries are part of one’s main loop, one can’t trivially just “not load them”, since then one might either hard crash or freeze when one eventually needs them… The solution here is to take out the hedge trimmers and trim down that reliance on libraries. One rarely actually needs a ton of them.
And if one actually needs a ton of libraries, then one can either look into multithreading and split one’s main loop so that one can only load a part of the application on startup and get the UI running while one handles the rest in the background. This can though risk having a second loading screen if the user is fast and/or the device is slow.
“The solution here is to take out the hedge trimmers and trim down that reliance on libraries. One rarely actually needs a ton of them.”
Sure, write every line yourself and you might just finish in 100 years or so. And of course all your code is totally bug free.
The statement:
“The fastest common memory is static RAM, but that requires a lot of area on a chip per bit and also consumes a lot of power.”
Is a bit incorrect in practice, and on paper.
Static RAM tends to have lower power consumption compared to DRAM.
Due to DRAM needing to be refreshed a fair few times every second, each time needing to cycle all its bit lines through all the currently stored data in the array. A rather power hungry task to be fair.
And SRAM can instead just sit idly by keeping all of its cells in check. A task that needs no cycling of long bit lines, nor run any comparators for reading the contents in the memory cells. Yes, SRAM does have 4x more transistors than DRAM, but power consumption isn’t purely defined by transistor count.
In regards to RAM drives in phones.
Software should instead just be better implemented. Even 0.5 GB/s is plenty of bandwidth even for exceptionally demanding applications. Not that a phone would have all too much need for shuffling such great amounts of content regardless. It is not like we are live rendering video on it, but even that would only need a fraction of the current bandwidth.
And even with such a drive, it is highly unlikely that the CPU in the device can actually make use of that bandwidth.
It is a bit like installing 10 Gb/s internet to one’s home, while one runs 10BaseT from one’s router to one’s computers…
Not to mention that the extra RAM is going to decrease overall battery life, since DRAM consumes a fair bit of power just sitting there doing nothing but refreshing…. (Typical DDR4 consumes around 0.2-0.4 Watts per GB. This also includes a varying degree of IO power consumption, so not just refreshing. But the 0.2 W/GB figure is for a very low memory bus speed.)
So your answer is ” let’s all have $2000 phones stuffed with SRAM” and you moan about wasted bandwidth! Priceless! Joke of the day!
You totally didn’t get my point.
DRAM is cost effective. But it is also a bit on the power hungry side of things.
Stuffing in excessive amounts of it is generally not beneficial when combating a storage bandwidth issue that largely comes from poorly implemented software.
SRAM is more power efficient, but it is too costly to be practical as a main memory, it is however the bulk of a CPU’s cache.
FLASH is cheap, and also rather power efficient, especially for data storage, but it has a fair bit of latency, so some applications can get into a bit of a waiting game working with it.
But applications can also see improvements in the way they handle their resources, and the order they load them in.
In the end.
These four work together to bring forth their respective strengths for where it makes sense.
Again you are expecting super human capacity from mere mortals, and the software features you want would push out development costs and time into the realm of “unfeasable” . Yes there is fancy enterprise software that manages resources effectively but you must pay about $10000/year in subscription costs to defer the insane development cost.
I think you have forgotten the fact that a RAM drive faces the same challenges as a caching solution.
But instead of nice neat program loops that the CPU has to handle, where cache can be less than 1% of total system memory and still work efficiently, we are instead looking at whole programs, and we need enough of the program to get it to work, except, it could be any program on the device.
A RAM drive would need to be fairly huge to work effectively in this case.
A faster FLASH drive is honestly the better solution if software optimization is “unfeasable”.
Since FLASH is cheaper, it is also the main storage in the device. And it is also more power efficient than a bunch of DRAM.
So as long as the application doesn’t hang up due to FLASH access latency, then it should be the overall better solution.
The cache in modern processors is really really fast SRAM and it hits over 95% of memory accesses so it is not really clear that using SRAM for main memory is going to give much of a performance boost.
Neither have I stated that SRAM should be used as main memory.
And yet you talked it up as an alternative to DRAM.
I simply explained why is tends to have lower power consumption compared to DRAM.
Mainly due to the article stating:
“The fastest common memory is static RAM, but that requires a lot of area on a chip per bit and also consumes a lot of power.” a mostly factually incorrect statement from the author.
That SRAM is much more expensive per bit compared to DRAM is enough to make it impractical as main memory, unless excessively low power consumption is required. But a smart phone isn’t that tight on its power budget.