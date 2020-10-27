Low-Tech Fix Saves Expensive, High-Tech TV From Junk Pile

[Tweepy]’s TV stopped working, and the experience is a brief reminder that if a modern appliance fails, it is worth taking a look inside because the failure might be something simple. In this case, the dead TV was actually a dead LED backlight, and the fix was so embarrassingly simple that [Tweepy] is tempted to chalk it up to negligently poor DFM (design for manufacture) at best, or even some kind of effort at planned obsolescence at worst.
What happened is this: the TV appeared to stop working, but one could still make out screen content while shining a bright light on the screen. Seeing this, [Tweepy] deduced that the backlight had failed, and opened up the device to see if it could be repaired. However, the reason for the backlight failure was a surprise. It was not the power supply, nor even any of the LEDs themselves; the whole backlight wouldn’t turn on because of a cheap little PCB-to-PCB connector, and the two small spring contacts inside that had failed.
From the outside things looked okay, but wiggling the connector made the backlight turn on and off, so the connection was clearly bad. Investigating further, [Tweepy] saw that the contact points of the PCBs and the two little conductors inside the connector showed clear signs of arcing and oxidation, leading to a poor connection that eventually failed, resulting in a useless TV. The fix wasn’t to clean the contacts; the correct fix was to replace the connector with a soldered connection.
Using that cheap little connector doubtlessly saved some assembly time at the factory, but it also led to failure within a fairly short amount of time. Had [Tweepy] not been handy with a screwdriver (or not bothered to investigate) the otherwise working TV would doubtlessly have ended up in a landfill.
It serves as a good reminder to make some time to investigate failures of appliances, even if one’s repair skills are limited, because the problem might be a simple one. Planned obsolescence is a tempting doorstep upon which to dump failures like this, but a good case can be made that planned obsolescence isn’t really a thing, even if manufacturers compromising products in one way or another certainly is.
12 thoughts on “Low-Tech Fix Saves Expensive, High-Tech TV From Junk Pile”
Ooh, a rare occation where the apperent dying of a flat screen haven’t been fixed by changing the capacitors on the power board.
Seriously, if your screen goes dark, google “[insert product code] power capacitors”.
My landlord a long time ago was throwing out a old CRT TV set a long time ago because it was not working. I rescued it from the skip, opened it up, and surmised that the only thing wrong with it was the old glass fuse. I replaced it and it worked.
I kept the TV for many years through a number of moves. It kept failing about every 6 months. Again, open it up and replace the glass fuse. I had a supply of glass fuses on hand just for this.
However, at some point I was looking at one of the old fuses, and I could not actually see the break, so I decided to test it with a voltmeter. To my surprise, it was fine. No break at all.
I realised at that point that the fuses were fine. It was actually the process of removing the back off the TV and fiddling around which was fixing the TV, but I never worked out why.
I’ve seen a similar thing on quite a few CRT TVs and computer monitors: heat cycles at the CRT socket lead to solder cracks around one or more pins on that socket. The cracks aren’t even a problem until they grow all the way around the pin, and even then they usually make the connection intermittently. Resoldering all of the socket pins has saved a few monitors for me.
I had this happen in a soldered via on one of my custom PCBs. It was very difficult to spot even with a microscope: http://jpa.kapsi.fi/stuff/pix/broken_via.jpg And of course when you try to measure it, you poke the wire and the connection works again for a short time.
i haf one like tgis. I took it to tje old school tv repair guy (thru hole was his expertise) he claimed it was bad solder joints, not sure if he reflowed all the joints or not, tv is still at my father in laws, some 20 years after i rescued it…
Planned obsolescence is a thing, see the many comments in the linked article.
Apple is one example of this. They introduced a whole new market category and very shallow type of users that forced other more advanced users to also have to deal with walled gardens, and simplified user interfaces, including battery lifetime reduction (which they got sanctioned for).
Before Apple’s push, there was no trend to dumb down everything as much as now. Windows followed and reduced the options you had for setting colors, which is a usability issue, not just a cosmetic one.
What really happened is that companies thought they are smarter than their customers/users, and tried to push certain design choices.
The same happens since decades in advertising and marketing, which tries to create needs, instead of meeting those that exist. Claiming people just want cheap is patently false, as well, or expensive hardware like Apple would not sell.
But planned obsolescence is different. Planned obsolescence is where a product is designed to OBSOLETE after a while. You know, like computers. The subject of this article was just shoddy work. Any time you see evidence of arcing and overheating on a connector, it’s because that connector wasn’t making good contact, so there was resistance, leading to a voltage drop, dissipating power, which made heat. In the case of brand-new connectors that have only been plugged in once, this is something that could/should have been caught, because there should be a distinct resistance felt as the LED strips are plugged together, but the strip must have just slipped into this connector with almost no resistance at all, and yet the assembler didn’t take the time to check why that connector acted differently from the others.
You are almost right.
This failure is probably because the manufacturer is trying to reduce costs and doesn’t want the products to work forever (more than three years)
I just fixed an exercise machine with a failed backlight. Designer ran LEDs at twice rated current. They blew out. Replace module? No. It was integrated onto the controller. Replace controller? No. They wanted half the cost of a new machine for a controller board. OK, replace LEDs. Unusual side-fire LEDs. Nobody had any unless you want 10,000 from the factory. Take 5mm LEDs and mill them to fit then polish them. Increased series resistors to prevent future failure. It worked. How many people can/will do this sort of thing? They saved possibly $3 manufacturing cost and made the $1500 machine virtually unrepairable. This is an incredibly wasteful society. Our children will not appreciate it.
I don’t think we can blame society itself for the actions of irresponsible manufacturers. Having worked in a number of factories over the years, I can say that in my experience the problem is usually one of bad management, particularly those that expect continuous sales growth, and those that refuse to consider maintenance (machine, design, building, etc.) to be part of the cost of doing business and instead treat it as something to be eliminated to make their bottom lines (and bonus checks) look better. We all pay the costs incurred by those idiots.
“Planned obsolescence isn’t really a thing”, ROFLMAO. The company boy’s a bit dense…
Sometimes I think it is more like planned longevity… 12mo warranty and it dies at 13mo, really aggravating at times.