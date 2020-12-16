CNC machines made from wood and 3D-printed parts may be popular, but they aren’t always practical from a precision and repeatability standpoint. This is especially true as the machines are scaled up in size, where the compliance of their components starts to really add up. But can those issues be resolved? [jamie clarke] thinks so, and he’s in the process of building a CNC router that can handle a full sheet of plywood.
This is very much a work in progress, and the videos below are only the very beginning of the process. But we found [jamie]’s build interesting even at this early point because he has included a few clever tricks to control the normal sources of slop that plague larger CNC machines. To provide stiffness on a budget, [jamie] went with a wooden torsion-box design for the bed of his machine. It’s the approach taken by the Root CNC project, which is the inspiration for this build. The bed is formed from shallow boxes that achieve their stiffness through stressed skins applied to rigid, lightweight frames.
Upon the torsion-box bed are guide rails made from commodity lengths of square steel tubing. Stiff these may be over short lengths, but over the three meters needed to access a full sheet of plywood, even steel will bend. [jamie]’s solution is a support that moves along with the carriage, which halves the unsupported length of the beam at all points of travel. He’s using a similar approach to fight whip in the ball screw, with a clever flip-down cradle at the midpoint of the screw.
So far, we’re impressed by the quality of this build. We’re looking forward to seeing where this goes and how well the machine performs, so we’re paying close attention to the playlist for updates. At an estimated build cost of £1,500, this might be just the CNC build you’ve been looking for.
4 thoughts on “Enormous CNC Router Uses Clever Tricks To Improve Performance”
A standard solution for affordable commercial machines like that is flipping them upright and using two driver rods. Depth (Z-axis) rigidity is neglected for x-Axis rigidity, since on these formats it’s mostly just ‘cutting it out’ anyways.
Sigh, yet another bad example of building a relatively big CNC router.
I’ve seen a lot of them and underestimating the need for stiffness is by far the most common issue with them.
Building a torsion box is good, even if it’s just out of wood, but it is of not much use if you put those long unsupported rails on it.
First making those unsupported rails, and then adding those strips on the side later is also just a ad-hoc kludge that does not work sideways.
For a decent design, the long square tubes itself should have been integrated into the wooden torsion box.
And you can do a lot more with the torsion box Idea.
Take the gantry, and replace the two flimsy steel beams with a wooden torsion box of around 300x400mm. Even when made out of 6mm MDF it will be cheaper lighter and stiffer then the two steel beams. Then add just enough steel to make some rails to run some bearings over. Preferably cold rolled steel or anything harder then just mild steel.
Each and every professional CNC router of this size will have a hollow torsion box for the gantry. Take a good look at them, and make sure you understand why they are build the way they are before you make one yourself.
I don’t want to be bitchin’ or breaking down such projects, but I find it quite sad that a project that clearly takes a lot of time and effort to build (and some money) could have easily resulted in a much more useful end product if details like this were taken into account.
i keep hoping to see one of these where they just accept that the whole thing flexes to heck, and they more than make up for it with closed-loop control.
i use my cheap fdm 3d printer a bunch but it still surprises me that anything gets any tolerable precision with open loop control. just send the number of pulses to the steppers and assume blindly that you know how far the head moved. crazy!
Super interested in this kinda thing but always get put off (from attempting it myself) by the fear of engaging in a never ending quest to solve zillions of problems I didn’t see coming – instead of actually using it as a tool. Bit like early 3D printers. The little ball screw flip up support contraptions are actually a pretty rad idea though. I have a couple of printers that use stainless box section as linear rails. Work reasonably well. Presume if you’re just looking to route large format stuff like full sheets of ply/MDF etc then slight variances in Z height from sagging rails would probably be tolerable.