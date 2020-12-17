Fancy Filament Joiner Has Promise, But Ultimately Fails

[Proper Printing] has been trying to 3D print rims for his car for quite some time. However, the size of the print has led to problems with filament spools running out prior to completion. This led to endless headaches trying to join several smaller lengths of filament in order to make a single larger spool. After his initial attempts by hand failed, a rig was built to try and bring some consistency to the process. (Video, embedded below.)
The rig consists of a heater block intended to melt the ends of two pieces of filament so that they can be fused together. A cheap set of brass calipers was modified with a tube in order to form a guide for the filament, ensuring that it gets bonded neatly without flaring out to a larger size. Fan coolers are then placed either side of the heating area to avoid turning the whole filament into a hot mess.
Unfortunately, the rig simply didn’t work. The initial design simply never got the filament hot enough, with the suspicion being that heat was instead being dumped into the calipers instead of the filament itself. Modifications to reduce this sadly didn’t help, and in the end, more success was had by simply holding a lighter below a length of brass tube.
While the project wasn’t a success, there’s still value in the learning along the way. We can’t see any fundamental reason why such a rig couldn’t be made to work, so if you’ve got ideas on how it could be improved, sound off in the comments. We’ve seen other successful builds using hair straighteners in a relatively simple setup, too.
… add a second heater to the caliper? So the heat doesnt flow away as the thermal equilibrium is maintained actively…
Maybe a gap between the alignment tube, with a hot blade in contact with filament, blade retracts then both ends of the filament pushed together, shear off resulting bulge, similar to joining round rubber belts available many moons ago or welding bandsaw blades currently.
Ultrasonics might help, combined with some modest heat.
I’m been curious about this. How do people use, say 10′ of leftover filament, when the print requires 20′? Does marlin allow you to add more somehow?
I just pause the print. I did have to uncoment something in the Marlin config to get that feature. I also think I remember playing with my slicer settings in order to get it to always return to where it left off after the pause. Something with absolute positions vs relative movements, something like that.
Anyway, I can have the 8-bit typical non-touch LCD w/ a rotary encoder and Marlin menus that are so common. There’s an option to pause. If I pause the extruder goes up a few centimeters in Z and homes X,Y. Then I can change the filament and select resume. Or, more commonly I press pause in Octoprint which does the same thing.
It’s also a way that you can change the color mid-print.
Most people just pause print, load new filament and press go. There are even “filament-end” detectors, you can typically just wire some lever to your board and it will pause or execute some script when your filament runs out. Splicing filament is only useful if you want to leave your printer unattended for several days.
I know this goes against the HAD lifestyle, but the Mosaic Palette 2 Pro will do this automatically and works very well. Will also allow you to print in 4 colors.
I’m pulling my yikes face. Injection moulded simple plastics are not used commercially for automotive wheels, BASF came out with a fiber reinforced injection mouldable plastic https://www.core77.com/posts/23631/basf-develops-plastic-injection-molded-automotive-rims-23631 and there were older versions like the Shelby Dodge “Fiberide” wheels, which IIRC had hand laid fiber in them.
What I’m saying is that if plastic wheels need tweaks to the injection moulding process to make them work, FDM printing is never going to be strong enough to be safe. Well at least not with a cool looking wheel that’s light, you can compensate with bulk until you’ve got a heavy POS. Please tell me he’s doing this to lost PLA cast them in metal, coz aside from strength, he’s gonna have huge porosity and sealing problems. Oh damn, also heat is a huge issue, FDM plastics are gonna have the studs pulling out of them with a few hard brake applications. I wouldn’t even trust them to hold the car up sitting on black asphalt on a hot summer day.
Though as a general solution to “not colding your print enclosure when you need to mess with it” couldn’t one build a “glove box” type arrangement into the side?