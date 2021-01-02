Low cost 3D printers have come a long way in the last few years, but have entry-level CNC machines improved by the same leaps and bounds? That’s what [ModBot] recently set out to find. Despite getting burned pretty badly on a cheap CNC a few years back, he decided to try again with a sub $400 machine from FoxAlien. You can see his full review after the break.
The machine looks very similar to other generic CNC machines you see under many brand names, sometimes for a good bit less. The 3018 number is a giveaway that the work area is 30×18 cm and a quick search pulled up several similar machines for just a bit more than $200. The FoxAlien did have a few nice features, though. It has a good-looking build guide and an acrylic box to keep down the shaving debris in your shop. There are also some other nice touches like a Z-axis probe and end stops. If you add those items to the cut-rate 3018 machines, the FoxAlien machine is pretty price competitive when you buy it from the vendor’s website. The Amazon page in the video shows $350 which is a bit more expensive but does include shipping.
As with most of these cheap CNC machines, one could argue that it’s more of an engraver than a full mill. But on the plug side, you can mount other tools and spindles to get different results. You can even turn one of these into a diode laser cutter, but you might be better off with something purpose-built unless you think you’ll want to switch back and forth often.
This reminded us of a CNC we’ve used a lot, the LinkSprite. It does fine for about the same price but we are jealous of the enclosure. Of course, half the fun of owning something like this is hacking it and there are plenty of upgrades for these cheap machines.
4 thoughts on “Checking In On Low-Cost CNC Machines”
I too was burned pretty badly by a cheap CNC(now sold). Not because it didn’t work, it did everything it should, but I just wasn’t expecting the difficulty level. It was just too much for anyone without a lot of time to invest, and I didn’t want to CNC things all *that* much. There’s not much I could do with one that I couldn’t fake on a 3D printer with the right faux finish anyway, and without the risk of wasting some relatively expensive raw material.
I think CNCs will never be 3DP-level mainstream until they have force detection and can dynamically protect the mills by slowing down if something isn’t right. As is, they need some careful settings adjustment to match the material you’re using.
The results are amazing, but they’re not easy, and FOSS CAM is still a pretty new thing.
You can dress up a 3018 but with the unsupported flexy rod rails, tiny little spindle and plastic spindle mount, you are basically just putting lipstick on a pig.
And, @DanielDunn, CNC is no more fiddly than 3DP. In both cases, you have to dial in your process and once you have they both work. Perhaps if you had used a more robust machine to start with you would have a different opinion. I prefer CNCing because you can get a fantastic finish and a lot more precision. There are things you can make on one but not the other so they both have their place.
I just bought a 3018 from some disillusioned guy – $100. I’m going to put a solid state laser on it an use it for simple etching. Since no force is pushing one the laser, it won’t flex.
Anything with a spinning tool needs careful attention. The cheap CNCs are engravers and being forced by the hobbyist to cut metals. You can learn CNC on it but use a wax block its cheap and you can learn a lot then move to a better machine.
What most of these machines lack is position feedback. Yes, things flex and steps sometimes get skipped, especially for cheap/under powered machines, but if the software knows the true position of the head, it can compensate, and power through. About a decade ago, I built my own dual head CNC/3D printer with feedback. I used an off the shelf acrylic stage and calipers for position feedback. It worked by telling the machine to go to X1, but then instead of figuring out how to go from X1 to X2, it read the actual position X1′ and mapped how to get from there to X2. If the error from X1 to X1′ was too large, then it actually went X1′ -> X1 -> X2. It also had backlash and acceleration/deceleration compensation as well. So there was a bit more to it, but in general, feedback let me getting very good results with very cheap parts.