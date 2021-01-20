Although it would be nice, we can’t all work from home. If you have to spend the day in close quarters with other people, you might want more protection than just a mask and sanitizer. Check out [jshanna]’s DIY HEPA filtering fan — it looks like a breeze to build and uses commonly-available parts plus a few 3D-printed pieces to put it all together.
The basis of this attractive and useful office must-have is a muffin fan from Amazon that has an optional variable speed controller. A long threaded rod runs up the center of the HEPA filter, so it attaches kind of like a lampshade. The fan draws up air from underneath and blows it upward through the filter and out into the room. Whenever the HEPA filter gets dirty, just take it out and wash it.
6 thoughts on “DIY HEPA Fan Clears The Stale Office Air”
A regular fan is about as good at pushing air through a filter as a crocheted pool cue is for playing pool.
indeed, better use a radial fan instead of this axial thing.
I mistakenly assumed the threaded rod was some kind of electrode for electrostatic filtering, but alas!
Fan specs, static pressure developed = 9.1 mmH20 (If it blows into a U tube it can lift a column of water 9.1mm) https://www.acinfinity.com/component-cooling/axial-ac-fan-kits/axial-1238-muffin-120v-ac-cooling-fan-120mm-x-120mm-x-38mm
Figures a manufacturer secret for the specific vacuum filter used, because you’re not expected to be engineering your own vacuum cleaner (If you need real figures to properly engineer an air cleaner, buy a filter that has a spec sheet) hence no “need to know” however, EPA states that 1″ or 25mmH2O pressure drop is typical of a clean filter meeting HEPA specs (If it’s got bigger holes in it it doesn’t meet them)
https://www3.epa.gov/ttncatc1/dir1/ff-hepa.pdf
25 is bigger than 9.1, so fan is incapable of pushing hard enough to develop any airflow significantly higher than natural diffusion rate… though maybe the motor getting hot might move a little air.
Hint: If you use a filter made for a device, such as a vacuum cleaner, and the motor of your choosing isn’t at least a quarter as powerful, in this instance 18W vs something like 800W then you’re probably not in the right ballpark, you want the one three cities over.
There are axial fans that have decent static pressure these days, like the Noctua Industrial line.
Static pressure also increases with fans in series so it’s possible to stack them for increased performance.
Shopvac filters like this are designed to have the air sucked in through the middle, not pushed out through the middle. The pleats have less effective surface area on the inside, and will be harder (or impossible) to clean. Not to mention the fan would be sucking up unfiltered air itself.
Not sure if it matters but these shop vacuum filters are designed to have the air flowing in the opposite direction.
