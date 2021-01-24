SD cards were developed and released just before the turn of the millenium. Since then, we’ve seen smaller formats, miniSD and microSD, become popular for portable devices. However, sometimes bigger is better. [Useless Mod] dared to dream that dream, and put together a (physically) gigantic SD card.
In card is a full 10x scale reproduction of a SanDisk Extreme Pro SD card, complete with packaging, too. Built out of layers of laser cut MDF, it’s spray painted and given a high-quality label to complete the effect. The write protect slider instead serves in this case as a latch to open the assembly. Inside, there’s a simple regular SD card slot, wired up to the bigger card’s giant contacts made with copper tape. These interface with an huge 10x scale SD card slot, which acts as an adapter, allowing the giant SD to be used with regular hardware like cameras.
The giant SD might seem silly, but it has plenty of useful features. There’s flashing LEDs behind the label that make it easy to find if you drop it, along with an Apple Watch hidden inside that means it can be located using the Find My iPhone service. We’d have loved if it featured a RAID array full of 10 or more SD cards, as well, just to justify its enormous size. That said, [Useless Mod] points out that it’s big enough to keep a DSLR dry in a rainstorm when fitted to the hotshoe, so there’s that.
It’s a fun build, not a serious one, but one that we enjoyed on its merits. We suspect that, regardless of the card inside, you’ll have little luck recording at 4K with such long wire lengths in play. If you’ve ever had more normal compatability problems with the format, consider that it could be size causing your issues. Video after the break.
11 thoughts on “Physically Huge SD Card Technically Has Some Benefits”
It’s a trick. I’ll bet that guy is just really short :-)
The removable disk packs for “Winchester” drives used to be about that size didn’t they? :-D
IIRC those Winchester drive packs were even bigger – so just imagine how small _they_ would be today!
Er… Wait……
Just think though, if you could get 8 of these in a pouch, a pony express rider could take them 15 miles in only an hour, 2 Terabyte transfer, that’s around 555 Megabytes per second, so 4 times as fast as gigabit networking!!! We can call it, IP over Equestrian Carrier.
“Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway.” -Andrew S. Tannenbaum
IMO those giant SD card could be called “macroSD” since macro- refers to large scale compared to micro-.
The downside of this technology is the micro-SD that could look like a speck of dust in a room and be overlooked. I think SD cards shouldn’t be smaller than a credit card and bendable to be kept in pockets and wallets.
You’re not wrong. Micro-SD cards are an amazing technological feat, but they’re *too small* to be convenient for human hands and eyes. They’re too hard to use and too easy to lose.
What all y’all oughta do then, is cut a credit card sized piece of margarine tub lid, and 1/4″ or 5mm in from the edge on the short sides, cut a microSD wide U shape, 2 of, and on the long sides, 3 of, then epoxy glue 10 microSD cards to these tabs such that you can flip them out when you wanna use them. Use good clamping pressure to glue them down though, microSD plus margarine tub lid can squeeze in the hole, but not marge tub lid plus 1mm of epoxy.
RAID array. Brought to you by the Department of Redundancy Department.
his is what happens when you convert SLDPRT to STL, and send it to the printer without checking…..
