The original Sony PlayStation was a nifty console for its day; that grey box may have only had a 33 MHz MIPS processor and 4 MB of RAM, but for the early to mid 1990s its games were some of the best to be had. From the days when it would have sat under a family TV with a composite video or RF connection, you might expect that the PlayStation would require some form of converter box to drive a higher quality monitor. As [Wesk] found out though, present on the PS1 mainboard are all the required H and V sync as well as RGB video signals to drive a VGA monitor at 15 kHz.
It’s a wallow in the past for anyone who spent the 1990s using their SMD soldering skills to install modchips in PS1s, but it’s pleasing to find that those sync lines aren’t only available from tricky-to-solder IC pins, instead they appear on handy pads. Along with RGB lines from the normal video output they’re brought out via lightweight co-ax to a VGA socket that sits in a 3D printed bracket in the space where a removed system link port would have been. A small trim of the internal shield is requited to clear the new socket, leaving the VGA port on the back of the reassembled console looking for all the world as though it was installed in the Sony factory. Given how simple this mod turned out to be and the sharpness of the resulting image, it’s surprising that this wasn’t tried back in the day. Perhaps we were all too busy playing Wipeout.
While you’re idly rekindling your interest in a PS1, should you buy one then perhaps you’ll need a modchip.
Thanks [John] for the tip.
12 thoughts on “VGA Without The Hassle, From Your PlayStation One”
The problem with these mods, is that monitors supporting 15 kHz are extremely uncommon unless you grab your time machine and travel back to the eighties.
Next time you have access to an LCD monitor with a VGA port, try feeding it RS170 / NTSC / PAL timing. I have this hunch that support is not as rare as we thought, just undocumented.
There is not and was never any such thing as “15 kHz VGA”. VGA was 31 kHz. CGA, RS-170 and NTSC were 15.7 kHz. PAL is/was close to that too.
It must be RS-170 or whatever aussie equivalent component RGB mode. (SCART?) Or maybe even really CGA.
There did exist multisync monitors that could handle both CGA/NTSC/RS-170 and VGA timing though.
VGA means “analog RGB 0.7Vpp via 75Ω cabling with separate sync”. After all, we still used VGA ports even with SVGA cards and multisync monitors. Doesn’t imply much about sync rates.
You’re allowed to whine all you want about using “VGA” as shorthand meaning “HD15 connector with standard VGA pinout” but I don’t see what pedantry you think you’re achieving.
Ahh, the Humpty Dumpty defense: “When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.”
Using alternate definitions for standards demonstrates ignorance and confusion.
The VGA spec was pretty specific about timing. It didn’t just mean signal levels and connectors.
Ah, so the 15 years that people spent connecting multisync monitors to their Super VGA cards, they were not using VGA, because that wasn’t 31.5kHz hsync and 60/70Hz vsync. The connector is definitely not a VGA connector, because it doesn’t carry the right sync rates. Indeed, there was no name at all for what they were doing. They were instead required to spend 20 words describing the exact nature of what they were doing instead of something succinct. Got it.
No need to get knickers in a knot over this.
The OP clearly stated “native 15khz VGA.” There is no such thing. That’s all.
Of course the VGA connector can carry other signals, and multisync monitors support scan rates other than VGA. No dispute there.
Words change meaning over time.
Like people calling car wheels for rims, despite addressing more than just the rim of the wheel.
These days, when you say VGA, people tend to think of the connector first and foremost, and MAYBE then that it’s 0.7 peak to peak analog signal with two digital timing signals.
Rest is pedantry or ancient history to to those who haven’t read the full vga specs.
“Sharpness” isn’t exactly desirable for the low-res and low-poly PS1 graphics.
It looks better when you squint your eyes.
It isn’t the excessive sharpness that’s the real problem, rather the wobbliness of anything slightly moving.
But both are reasons I personally prefer to emulate PS1 instead of the real deal, as some modern emulators have filters to address the worst of it and also gracefully upscale it.
I was going to say this, although I have been surprised and delighted at how nice Rick Dangerous for the C64 looks on a 32″ TV with a Lumafix and S-Video.
December 1994 is early 90s?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)