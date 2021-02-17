We’ve all heard about cosmic rays flipping bits here and there, but by and large, it occurs rarely enough that we don’t worry too much about it on a day-to-day basis. However, it seems just such a ray happened to flip a crucial bit that assisted a speedrunner in the middle of a competition.
The flip happened to [DOTA_Teabag], who suddenly found Mario flying upward to a higher part of a level, completely unexpectedly. Testing by [pannenkoek12] seems to indicate that this may have been due to a single-bit change to Mario’s height value, from C5837800 to C4837800, leading to the plucky Italian plumber warping upwards through the level. The leading theory is that this bit flip was caused by a cosmic ray event, though the likelihood of such an event is exceedingly rare.
It’s possible that there remains another cause for the flip, though after much work from the community replicating the situation in emulation, none has been found. Other suggestions involve electrical noise or other malfunctions causing the flip, though one would rarely expect such an occurrence to change just one bit of RAM. For now, the jury remains out, but who knows – maybe in the future we’ll find out it was a hidden, undiscovered exploit all along. Of course, if Nintendo doesn’t get you going, try speedrunning Windows 95. Video after the break.
13 thoughts on “Cosmic Ray Flips Bit, Assists Mario 64 Speedrunner”
>though the likelihood of such an event is exceedingly rare.
“Studies by IBM in the 1990s suggest that computers typically experience about one cosmic-ray-induced error per 256 megabytes of RAM per month.”
N64 has 4MB of RAM, so once every 5.333 (repeating of course) years.
Since Super Mario 64 runs on an N64 and doesn’t make use of the 4MB RAM expansion pack, then statistically that would reduce to one cosmic-ray-induced error per N64 per 64 months, or about once every 5 and 1/3 years.
which is not 0
I have for a fair bit of time been curious to how cosmic ray induced bit errors are these days on more modern hardware.
I know that SRAM is a lot more radiation hardened than DRAM, but SRAM isn’t particularly cheap.
DRAM + ECC should on the other hand fix most of these errors.
But it is still an interesting topic.
That ray was not traced here, I saw nothing happening. Magic mushrooms are much more powerful to see cosmic rays…
See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bitsquatting. Bit flips do indeed happen.
And as for the possibility of cheating, there was this case recently of a speedrunner that apparently modified the item drop probabilities in Minecraft: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ko3TdPy0TU
Definitely a flaw in the game. It’s likely a convergence of a game event with an animation and needs exact timing to occur. Digging through the source code should help identify what could possibly result in Mario being dropped again. Then you just have to figure out what could have possibly triggered one of those events. Could be as simple as a flaw in collision detection.
Yeah we all know that video games have extensive hardware error protection, they only use the highest quality components, and glitches Never, Ever happen! :-}
If only this would happen to my bank account.
Yeah because when money goes missing at the bank, they never bother to track it down. And even if they do, what’s a few years in prison? Nothing much! Go for it!
I can see speedrunners hacking up smoke alarms to put the radioactive sources next to their N64 CPUs…
A lot of bit flips can lead to the console/game crashing. So being lucky to first get one, and have it in a good place is very rare.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)