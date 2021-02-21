With innumerable microcontroller boards on the market it’s sure that there will be one for every conceivable application or user. Among them are some seriously tiny ones, but this wasn’t enough for [Alun Morris]. Wanting to see how small he could make an ATtiny board without a custom PCB, he took a SOIC-8 version of the popular minimalist processor and mated it to a 6mm by 8mm piece of 0.05″ prototyping board to create a device that is dwarfed by its connectors.
It’s an extremely simple circuit and hardly something that hasn’t been done before, but the value here is in the tricky soldering to make it rather than its novelty. The ATtiny402 and three passive SMD components are fitted on the smallest possible sliver of prototyping board to contain them, and the female headers and set of programming pins contribute far more to the volume of the device than the board itself. He also tried a side-on design with two smaller slivers of board before settling on the more conventional layout. The demonstration of the system in action seen in the video below the break is a magnetic flux detector, dwarfed by the 40-pin DIP Z80 it is sitting on.
A lot of boards claim to be tiny, but few are this small. This ESP32 is a more usual contender.
3 thoughts on “How Tiny Can A Microcontroller Dev Board Be!”
Wow, tiny indeed, nice post, thanks :-)
Very cool. Although I have used DIPs that were pretty easy to connect up for running or programming without any board at all, just plug in a connector for power and a few I/O.
Even the Parallax Propeller wasn’t too bad in its day, hook up about 8 to 10 pins and you could program it and run something simple. Which was rather handy when were were given bare chips as samples without any nice dev board.
It was a sad day for me when NXP dropped the LPC810 (ARM in an 8-pin DIP). But once you want to put stuff in a package smaller than an Altoids tin, the new fangled surface mount stuff is the way to go.
Try for an even smaller board: ATTiny10. The largest chip is a tiny SOT23-6 package, has 3 GPIO (4 if you disable reset) and really tiny 1k flash and 32B SRAM, no EPROM
