Stunning Footage Of Perseverance Landing On Mars

The much-anticipated video from the entry descent and landing (EDL) camera suite on the Perseverance rover has been downlinked to Earth, and it does not disappoint. Watch the video below and be amazed.
The video was played at the NASA press conference today, which is still ongoing as we write this. The brief video below has all the highlights, but the good stuff from an engineering perspective is in the full press conference. The level of detail captured by these cameras, and the bounty of engineering information revealed by these spectacular images, stands in somewhat stark contrast to the fact that they were included on the mission mainly as an afterthought. NASA isn’t often in the habit of adding “nice to have” features to a mission, what with the incredible cost-per-kilogram of delivering a package to Mars. But thankfully they did, using mainly off-the-shelf cameras.
The camera suite covered nearly everything that happened during the “Seven Minutes of Terror” EDL phase of the mission. An up-looking camera saw the sudden and violent deployment of the supersonic parachute — we’re told there’s an Easter egg encoded into the red-and-white gores of the parachute — while a down-looking camera on the rover watched the heat shield separate and fall away. Other cameras on the rover and the descent stage captured the skycrane maneuver in stunning detail, both looking up from the rover and down from the descent stage. We were surprised by the amount of dust kicked up by the descent engines, which fully obscured the images just at the moment of “tango delta” — touchdown of the rover on the surface. Our only complaint is not seeing the descent stage’s “controlled disassembly” 700 meters away from the landing, but one can’t have everything.
Honestly, these are images we could pore over for days. The level of detail is breathtaking, and the degree to which they make Mars a real place instead of an abstract concept can’t be overstated. Hats off to the EDL Imaging team for making all this possible.
27 thoughts on “Stunning Footage Of Perseverance Landing On Mars”
A special shoutout to MRO’s Hirise imager too, which managed to manage to capture a stunning image, from orbit, of the backshell and parachute impacting the surface.
Wild considering the level of tech onboard. FPGAs + a 200Mhz (max) PPC can be a potent combination.
Ingenuity is rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor!
Only because it’s not very important. It’s only real job is to prove it can fly.
Where’s the hack? The hardware is doing exactly what it was designed to do.
If putting hardware on other planets does not count as a hack then nothing does.
Many hacks work perfectly, this only makes them better hacks.
I don’t remember anything in the data sheets saying “suitable for interplanetary exploration” so it is clearly a hack. :)
The hack is dubbing the applause and cheering at mission control over the video just after touchdown occurred, as it clearly happened 3.44 minutes later ;^)
And why the performing seal act whenever something goes according to plan?
Yay dehumanizing language!
Considering the semi-autonomous nature I can see why cameras weren’t an afterthought. Never mind a lot of “never tried before” needed to be verified.
I would think being able to have something like 30 cameras for the weight of one on a Viking mission might have helped.
Goosebumps!
The parachute color coding is an easter egg.
Anybody care to crack the code?
Converted to hex it is:
EC4D 5444 444C 645C
4000 DD92 D111 11EE
E991 1111 2D5E 1111
1169 A699 8000 29AD
1111 111A 59E9 2000
MSB is outermost of the 4 rings, LSB is the innermost
80 nybbles begins after one of the 3-nybble blanks.
Any of the bit order or start position assumptions might be wrong. It may well be four 80-bit words or 40 bytes, or morse, I have no idea.
Hm. I thought it was just over-thinking a way to make it easier to determine the spin rate, in case of failure.
Admitted my first thought was to try and see what it come out as when converted to 8080 instructions. :D
And endianness is assumed too. I got nothing on it atm, but I’m no hex/bin hacker
Look at that: an article with “stunning” in its title, that ISN’T clickbait.
That was my first thought, too. An article that actually had stunnig footage, oh my.
It’s the second time we’ve done this maneuver. It still feels like the stuff of science fiction.
It is! When you can’t go out and give it a ‘go’ here on Earth. That is what makes this landing so … awesome. All those little steps ‘had’ to function in that short period of time at the right time without any trial runs (other than many simulations on computers back home). Miss one and mission over. Let alone getting to the planet and at right time to enter atmosphere precisely to get in vicinity of your landing spot….. There is no “let’s get in orbit first”, then pick you time to deobit for landing….
Skycrane seemed to stir up a lot of dust for a procedure that was supposed to avoid stirring up a lot of dust.
It did its job of not completely sandblasting the rover with supersonic grit. Some distance between the rockets and the ground allows the exhaust to slow down and be less destructive, but putting it far enough up to not blow the dust around at all would be quite impractical.
I was hoping to see the impact of the heat shield.
But the rest was cool enough.
Here you go: https://i.imgur.com/VZwtaU7.gif
Genuinely impressed by this. It looks so realistic.
I was particularly impressed at the dust modeling on landing. Very impressive.
Also the fact they finally fixed the fake rocket exhaust in the previous versions, and replaced it with the correct clear exhaust.
