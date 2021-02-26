By now most readers should be used to addressable LEDs, devices that when strung out in a connected chain can be individually lit or extinguished by a serial data stream. Should you peer at one under a microscope you’ll see alongside the LED dies an integrated circuit that handles all the address decoding. It’s likely to be quite a complex device, but how simply can its functions be replicated? It’s a theme [Tim] has explored in the TransistorPixel, and addressable LED board that achieves addressability with only 17 transistors.
It uses a surprisingly straightforward protocol, in which a pulse longer than 500ns enables the LED while a shorter one turns it off. Subsequent pulses in a train are passed on down the line to the next device. A 20µs absence of a pulse resets the string and sets it to wait for the next pulse train. Unlike the commercial addressable LEDS there is only a single colour and no suport for gradated brightness, but it’s still an impressive circuit.
Under the hood is some very old-school RTL logic, a monostable to detect the pulse and a selection of gates and a latch to capture the state and forward to the chain. It’s laid out on a PCB in order of circuit function, and while we can see that maybe it’s not a practical addresssable LED for 2021, it’s likely that it could be made into a much smaller PCB if desired.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the ready availability of addressable LEDs, we’ve not seen many home made ones. This addressable 7-segment display may be the closest.
4 thoughts on “DIY All-Transistor Addressable Pixel”
Another GREAT project from Tim !
Now I wonder if/how it could be implemented in CMOS :-)
Oh no :) I am still in the progress of writing this up properly.
I have TTL version, btw. Only need to assembled it.
There is a video of three pixels in action here:
https://cdn.hackaday.io/files/1778817610460704/tpixel.mp4
Next step: a version using valves and big wire resistors to light a full size lightbulb.
Manhattan style board, for added crazyness. :D
