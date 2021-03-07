The Digital Radio Era (Partially) Ends In Ireland

It’s commonly agreed that the future of broadcast radio lies in the eventual replacement of AM and FM analogue transmissions with digital services. A wide range of technologies exist to service this change-over, and for much of the world the most visible of them has been Digital Audio Broadcasting, or DAB. This VHF service has slowly increased in popularity to the extent that in some countries the FM or AM switch-off process has already happened or is well under way. It’s thus a surprise to hear a piece of news from a country that’s going the other way, as the Irish broadcaster RTÉ is about to turn off its national DAB multiplex.
The reason cited is cost-effectiveness, the take up of DAB in the Republic by listeners is low (Northern Ireland having the UK multiplexes instead), and that the broadcaster is the only one maintaining a national multiplex. Our Irish friends tell us that as in other parts of the world the rural coverage can be patchy, and with only RTÉ and no commercial stations on offer it’s easy to see why the allure of a DAB set is lacking.
In case anyone is tempted to prophecy the demise of digital broadcasting from this news, that’s not the real story. This is simply an abandonment of DAB. Plenty of Irish people listen to the radio through digital media just as anywhere else, this is simply an indication that they’re choosing not to do so via DAB. The Irish DVB television multiplexes carry the same stations and more, and meanwhile, the inexorable rise of online listening through smart speakers and mobile phones has eaten DAB’s lunch. But it does raise the point for other places: when your mobile phone delivers any radio station or streaming service you desire and is always in your pocket, why would you want a radio?
For more on DAB including some of its shortcomings, a few years ago we took an in-depth look at the system.
Thanks [Laura] for the header image.
I didn’t know DVB radio existed! That’s pretty cool!
I can really see a strong appeal to the non-interactive nature of radio, but the actual content has gone downhill on most stations, so going digital and allowing more channels, hopefully some of which might be better, seems like a good thing for listeners.
I have a DAB radio in my car and while I enjoy having a far greater selection of stations they mostly sound like crap! I leave the radio tuned to Planet Rock, the music keeps me happy but 80 Kbps Mono does not!
DAB shares the same technical problems as DVB – in that the transmission isn’t robust. It doesn’t degrade gracefully and gradually. That’s not a problem with stationary receivers which in turn either work or not, but for cars and mobile applications where radio was still the king (duh), it was a total ****show.
The promise that you would get good quality reception at longer distances (because digital doesn’t “fade”) lead to the broadcasters reducing transmission power to reduce cost and increase the possible number of radio “cells in a larger area, which may share frequencies without overlapping (see: edge coloring problem). The idea was more local stations, more ad revenue etc. This ended with the effect that DAB radio would only really work within a close distance to the transmitter, and out towards the edge of the reception – say you’re on a car trip between cities – at some point it would just start cutting in and out completely.
Now, on a regular FM/AM radio, you’d get a little more hiss with every mile of distance, and the transmission fades when you go under a bride for example, but you can still follow the show. On DAB radio, as soon as you hit an invisible magical mile marker, the sound is just gone. It ONLY works within the city, and even there you can find shaded spots between buildings where the radio just doesn’t work.
That’s not what they’re talking about. Sure, digital services either give you a perfect signal or none, but that’s just a matter of coverage (your smartphone is no different, and I don’t see widespread complaints about that in metropolitan areas these days…)
No, the issue is the service providers were doing exactly what airlines have been doing with their legroom for years – you can cram more channels in if you reduce the bitrate on each one. So they crank it down as far as they think they can.
And everyone using the service ends up suffering just *slightly* less than the maximum they can tolerate.
You know, it’s funny how hard they worked, when CDs were created back in the early 80s, to ensure that the distortion was below human perception. Wind forward to the turn of the century, and the crap quality that people will accept is revealed. And now, at least when listening to streams at home I’d say the quality has gone up a little since then, but still fails at capturing nuances that vinyl and FM could convincingly pull off. Recording artists used to try to capture the sound of rooms, or open spaces as kind of a canvas for the instruments. These kinds of effects are subtle yet profound, and sadly almost completely absent when modern compressed digital formats are used. Heck, even FM broadcast seems to be using mp3 sources now, bc of course they are.
I want to listen to local radio while working. Not so much need for High Quality Audio, just some noise background with hourly disaster infos. The other day I thought about replacing my old FM-radio with something modern.
DAB+? The price killed it for me. Then at least much above 50 €. (I just seen them down to 25 €). And a featureless device paired with a clumsy interface.
I ended with a bargain Echo Dot + bargain Creative GigaWorks T20. The Echo was a little bit of a scare but I leaarned to love the “alexa timer 2 minutes” tea feature. And, of course, “alexa play radio norge”.
I miss a follow-me-around-my-home-with-multiple-alexen-feature.
“when your mobile phone delivers any radio station or streaming service you desire and is always in your pocket, why would you want a radio?”
Ever plan for a severe weather event or the zombie apocalypse?
You want several cheap $10 battery-powered radios for that. Spending ten times that on a single DAB unit that probably lasts a few hours on a charge or is mains-only is a sure way to be yelled at by everyone as you all get eaten.
And they are impossible to fix. I have a Pure DAB radio that stopped working, and the module inside (coincidentally made by Frontier Silicon, a company in the same Cambridgeshire village as me) is doing nothing and taking 2A thank you very much, overloading its voltage regulator. So it will need a new module. I’ll probably convert it to be a bluetooth amplifier.
Compare that to a superhet – much easier to fix.
If people turn into zombies and eventually power goes out. I would expect radio broadcast be gone soon after that without fuel for emergency geerators.
