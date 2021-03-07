Dual extrusion systems for 3D printers have been around for quite a few years, but the additional cost, complexity, and hassle of printing with them have kept them off the workbenches of most hackers. [Jón Schone] from Proper Printing has now thrown his own hat in the ring, with a custom dual extrusion rocker system that can swap extruders without any additional actuators.
The two extruders are mounted on a spring-loaded rocker mechanism, which holds the inactive extruder up and away from the printing surface. Extruders are swapped by moving the carriage to either end of the x-axis, where the v-wheel rolls a ramp and pops the rocker over, putting the new extruder in the center line of the carriage. There are 3 wheels at the top of the carriage, but only two are in contact with the rail at any time. While this system is more complex than simply mounting two extruders side-by-side, it reduces the chances of the inactive nozzle oozing onto the parts or scraping across the surface. The height of each extruder can be adjusted with a screw, and any horizontal offset between the nozzles is checked with a calibration procedure and corrected in the firmware. See the full video after the break.
[Jón] is offering the design files and modified firmware to perform this mod on your own Ender 3 Pro (though he notes other Creality printers should be compatible), but you’ll still need to source a control board with the additional stepper driver and heater output for the second extruder. This is yet another in a long list of hacks he’s performed on this popular entry-level printer, such as a modification that allows you to fold the machine up and take it on the go.
Thanks for the tip [BaldPower]!
3 thoughts on “This Dual Extrusion System Rocks”
It’s really cool, but I do not see how that is lowering the “additional complexity” part
I’d say its lower than many other methods – all down to what criteria you want to measure against.
Will certainly be less of a headache to use than two always in place extruders – with those you have to spend ages screwing the nozzle in and out so they are perfectly on plane with each other to have any hope of the inactive nozzle not hitting the print (trust me it is not fun, and only gets worse the smaller your layer height setting)… And with the small warping prints can do even then its not certain to be safe, plus the ooze factor is a bit of nightmare then too.
Looks like a really nice bistable mechanism that needs no additional control electronics – which is really cool – having to do a tool changer and use the extra stepper motor to grab/release adds costs and complexity this doesn’t have.. Its just a normal printer, that gave up a tiny bit of print area (or so it looks at least) to allow it to toggle ‘tools’, while getting the inactive tool well out of the way.
This is a great example of keeping things simple. It minimizes wiring and requires no servos or weird configuration. It is probably the most reliable way to switch extruders and it guarantees that the second nozzle can’t bang into the print. I might even try this on my printer.
I took a similar approach to making layer synchronized time lapse videos of prints. I mounted a bluetooth shutter button on my printer and at the end of each layer, I bump the button with a pusher mounted on one of the Y axis bearing blocks. I snap very high resolution photos with an old cell phone mounted on the printer.
