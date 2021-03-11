Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Favourite Build Tool? Can Make Ever Be Usurped?

What do you do whilst your code’s compiling? Pull up Hackaday? Check Elon Musk’s net worth? Research the price of a faster PC? Or do you wonder what’s taking so long, and decide to switch out your build system?
Clamber aboard for some musings on Makefiles, monopolies, and the magic of Ninja. I want to hear what you use to build your software. Should we still be using
make in 2021? Jump into the fray in the comments.
What is a Build Tool Anyway?
Let’s say you’ve written your C++ program, compiled it with g++ or clang++ or your compiler flavor of the week, and reveled in the magic of software. Life is good. Once you’ve built out your program a bit more, adding code from other files and libraries, these g++ commands are starting to get a bit long, as you’re having to link together a lot of different stuff. Also, you’re having to recompile every file every time, even though you might only have made a small change to one of them.
People realised fairly early on that this sucked, and that we can do better. They started to make automated software that could track compilation dependencies, track which bits of code were tweaked since the last build, and combine this knowledge to automatically optimise what gets compiled – ensuring your computer does the minimum amount of work possible.
Enter: GNU Make
Yet another product of the famous Bell Labs,
make was written by [Stuart Feldman] in response to the frustration of a co-worker who wasted a morning debugging an executable that was accidentally not being updated with changes.
Make solves the problems I mentioned above – it tracks dependencies between sources and outputs, and runs complex compilation commands for you. For numerous decades,
make has remained utterly ubiquitous, and for good reason: Makefiles are incredibly versatile and can be used for everything from web development to low level embedded systems. In fact, we’ve already written in detail about how to use
make for development on AVR or ARM micros.
Make isn’t limited to code either, you can use it to track dependencies and changes for any files – automated image/audio processing pipelines anyone?
But, well, it turns out writing Makefiles isn’t actually fun. You’re not adding features to your project, you’re just coercing your computer into running code that’s already written. Many people (the author included) try to spend as little of their life on this planet as possible with a Makefile open in their editor, often preferring to “borrow” other’s working templates and be done with it.
The problem is, once projects get bigger, Makefiles grow too. For a while we got along with this – after all, writing a super complex Makefile that no-one else understands does make you feel powerful and smart. But eventually, people came up with an idea: what if we could have some software generate Makefiles for us?
CMake, Meson, Autotools et al
Yes, there are a sizeable number of projects concerned only with generating config files purely to be fed into other software. Sounds dumb right? But when you remember that people have different computers, it actually makes a lot of sense. Tools like
CMake allow you to write one high-level project description, then will automatically generate config files for whatever build platforms you want to use down the line – such as Makefiles or Visual Studio solutions. For this reason, a very large number of open source projects use
CMake or similar tools, since you can slot in a build system of your choice for the last step – everyone’s happy.
Except, it’s really quite hard to tell if everyone is happy or not. As we know, when people selflessly spend time writing and maintaining good quality open source software, others are very kind to them online, do not complain, and do not write passive-aggressive blog posts about 27 reasons why they’re never using it again. Just kidding!
What I’m getting at here is that it’s hard to judge popular opinion on software that’s ubiquitous, because regardless of quality, beyond a critical mass there will always be pitchfork mobs and alternatives.
Make first appeared in 1976, and still captures the lion’s share of many projects today. The ultimate question: is it still around because it’s good software, or just because of inertia?
Either way, today its biggest competitor – a drop-in replacement – is Ninja.
Ninja
Ninja was created by [Evan Martin] at Google, when he was working on Chrome. It’s now also used to build Android, and by most developers working on LLVM. Ninja aims to be faster than
make at incremental builds: re-compiling after changing only a small part of the codebase. As Evan wrote, reducing iteration time by only a few seconds can make a huge difference to not only the efficiency of the programmer, but also their mood. The initial motivation for the project was that re-building Chrome when all targets were already up to date (a no-op build) took around ten seconds. Using Ninja, it takes under a second.
Ninja makes extensive use of parallelization, and aims to be light and fast. But so does every other build tool that’s ever cropped up – why is Ninja any different? According to Evan, it’s because it didn’t succumb to the temptation of writing a new build tool that did everything — for example replacing both
CMake and
Make — but instead replaces only Make.
This means that it’s designed to have its input files generated by a higher-level build system (not manually written), so integrates easily with the backend of CMake and others.
In fact, whilst it’s possible to handwrite your own
.ninja files, it’s advised against. Ninja’s own documentation states that “In contrast [to Make], Ninja has almost no features; just those necessary to get builds correct. […] Ninja by itself is unlikely to be useful for most projects.”
Above you can see the differences in incremental build times in a medium-sized project. The two Ninja-based systems are clear winners. Note that for building the entire codebase from scratch, Ninja will not be any faster than other tools – there are no shortcuts to crunching 1s and 0s.
In his reflections on the success and failure of Ninja, Evan writes that:
“The irony of this aspect of Ninja’s design is that there is nothing preventing anyone else from doing this. Xcode or Visual Studio’s build systems (for example) could just as well do the same thing: do a bunch of work up front, then snapshot the result for quick reexecution. I think the reason so few succeed at this is that it’s just too tempting to mix the layers.”
It’s undeniable that this approach has been successful, with more and more projects using Ninja over time. Put simply, if you’re already using
CMake, I can’t see many reasons why you wouldn’t use Ninja instead of
make in 2021. But I want to know what you think.
Over to you
It’s impossible to write about all the build tools around today. So I want to hear from you. Have you switched from
make to Ninja? Do you swear by Autotools, Buck or something else? Will
make ever go away? Will there ever be a tool that can eclipse them all? Let me know below.
6 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Favourite Build Tool? Can Make Ever Be Usurped?”
WAF best, smallest
WAF is unbelievably slow
I always use make (gnu make these days) and always will most likely. When I leave a project it is a collection of source files and a Makefile. In many ways the makefile is a vital and important piece of project documentation. I or anyone else can come along years later and just type “make” to rebuild the project. All the compiler options, necessary libraries and such don’t need to be rediscovered. No IDE based development for me, there is too much that is not preserved and what do you do if you clone the project and don’t have the requisite IDE?
Build times are truly irrelevant these days, and fretting over them is wasted energy. Unless perhaps you are doing something like rebuilding the linux kernel. In the old days when I was running on 1 mips sun workstations, I had my build system beep and would read a page or two in a book, but those days are long gone. One project I currently work on has 30,000 lines of code or so and compiles in a couple of seconds. Not worth fussing over.
I also use make, due to inertia. Many of the replacements are very bad. I’m exposed to ant/gradle for example and they seemingly break things with every minor release, have far-flung dependencies, are very slow, and (the only one that really matters to me) are fantastically opaque.
But I disagree entirely that build times are irrelevant. Even one second waiting for the compiler to come back will harsh my development pattern. It’s great that modern CPU technology can build a whole large project from scratch in under a minute, but the incremental build to test what I’m working on right now still matters and that should not be any longer than necessary. It’s not that I’m impatient it’s that I’m less productive when there’s a delay in my conversation with the compiler.
This is well-studied. Programmers gain significant productivity each time the build time is reduced in half, all the way down to single-second builds. I have many processes that I have to iterate and if it’s punctuated by a 10 second build, it’s pulling teeth but if it’s less than a second then the whole process goes quickly and easily.
Make. GNU Make, at that.
For bigger things, autotools. Once I discovered how easy it is to manage cross-build (build on x86_64 for Arm, for example), I realised those pay off big time for the investment (which does seem high at first!).
I am aware that those tools (Make, Autotools) carry a lot of legacy, and that it’d be desirable to streamline things a bit.
But all alternatives I looked at are great at throwing out lots of babies with the bathwater; sometimes the whole bathroom is gone, too.
There is a ton of multi-architecture fiddling baked in in Autotools. Whoever wants to sell me an alternative has to prove that (s)he has taken that into account. Things like “but it’s in Python!” are just irrelevant frills to me.
For specifically Clojure, Leiningen is very well made. I wish more build tools could learn from their example.
