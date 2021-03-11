We wonder if mechanics are as annoyed when we say “engine” as we get when someone talks about a “computer” or a “radio.” Sure, you know what all three of those words mean, but there are many different kinds of radios, computers, and engines. In [3DprintedLife’s] case, he made a compressed air engine of the Wankel style.
The Wankel — a rotary engine — is most famous for its use in some Mazda cars. If you’ve done a lot of 3D printing, you know that creating an air-tight piston on a 3D printer is no mean feat. Of course, he didn’t do it right off the bat. It took what looks like a number of iterations to get it going, and he shares some of what he learned doing this project.
The engine isn’t particularly efficient and you can see it spins for a while and stops, but it is a great demo, especially when he replaces the 3D printed cover with a clear plastic one. Getting the tight tolerances you need can be a real challenge. One thing that helped was printing on a raft so that the bottom of the parts were flat instead of matching the slight tilts in the printing bed.
We were impressed with the two-part design and the 3D printed springs and valves. Even if you don’t want to build a Wankel, you can pick up some tips on creating mechanical parts with filament 3D printers.
This isn’t the first 3D printed Wankel we’ve seen. The technology has its fans and detractors if you can go by the Hackaday comment history.
8 thoughts on “3D Printer Air Compressor Is A Wankel”
I guess it’s a bit more more widespread and publicly acceptable of a term if you don’t inadvertently use the letter r instead of the letter l?
Anyway, mostly not sure if this is another fan or detractor but air pressure inside one of these type of 3D printed objects seems like a very bad idea. Not to even start to be mentioning operation or a broadly good idea or so on.
I’m impressed it works. From my experience repairing a few compressors getting everything sealed properly to make motion out of air (even without compression) is no small challenge.
I’m not seeing much alarming here. Unless you’re implying that it’d be dangerous to push through an *unrestricted* level of air pressure. Which’d turn commercially constructed devices into shrapnel, too.
Wouldn’t this be considered a turbine?
Technically it is still an engine! Compressed air is the “fuel” and it is using mechanics (expansion of the gas in the cylinder pushing against the rotor) rather than aerodynamics (which a turbine utilizes) to convert that “fuel” into mechanical energy.
That’s not a compressor….that’s an air-powered rotary toy
Yep you’re right, not sure who came up with this article’s title but I hope they correct it…
Absolutely. We all agree that a computer is one who computes: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computer_(job_description)
I dig this, it’s really cool, though it seems overcomplicated by the valves, which are totally superfluous in a Wankel design. Perhaps they’re necessary for running on compressed air rather than actually being an Otto-cycle ICE.
That said, frankly to most impressive part of this is the rotor-sealing. Mazda had problems with this issue for a LONG time, so for an individual hobbyist to get it mostly-working with 3D printed parts is freaking amazing!
