Need to quickly toggle or read some logic signals without the hassle of writing a quick program? [Thor_x86], aka [Eric], built an Arduino sketch that does just that — and he threw in the ability to send (or receive) serial messages, too. This is a neat idea — kind of a simplified Bus Pirate.
We should warn you that this is an early release, and there are a few minor issues which we are sure [Eric] will iron out soon. We discovered the function
strtol() was misspelled in
cmd_send.cpp, and there are some configuration
#defines which need to be sorted out in file
parsePin.cpp, depending on which Arduino module you are running. We got it running on an Arduino Leonardo the quickest, because it has support for
Serial1().
Don’t be discouraged by these glitches in this rev 0 deployment — [Eric] has really made quite a nice tool here. Check his GitHub repository for updates (or submit corrections yourself). All in all, it’s a good addition to your digital tool box. On a completely unrelated note, we really like [Eric]’s USB cable with the right-angle micro connector, grungy though it may be.
Besides the standard tools like Bus Pirate, GreatFET, FTDI modules, etc., are there any similar tools you like to use for bit banging and serial testing? Let us know in the comments below.
4 thoughts on “Arduino CLI For I/O Pin Testing”
I am eagerly awaiting my Glasgow for high powered interfacing
I have actually used my mcp2221a breakout from Adafruit with their libraries to use it with CircuitPython on desktop for working with electronic components, it has a few gpio, i2c, spi, uart, and you can use the same super easy CircuitPython code, all their libraries, etc. It’s a really nice gadget, underrated I think, and remarkably cheap: highly recommended. You can even interact with it in a live graphing Jupyter notebook which is impressive.
I use the buck50 to my great pleasure-
https://github.com/thanks4opensource/buck50
Nice idea. It saves a lot of compiles and write to flash. Almost like using Forth https://hackaday.com/2017/08/04/take-the-blue-pill-and-go-forth/
I was going to say, might as well install mecrisp of flashforth
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)