Spacing Out: StarShip Explodes (Again), Passenger Space Flight, Space Bugs, Astronaut Bone, And Martian Water

This time I promise I only have a couple of stories from Elon Musk’s company. SpaceX’s latest Starship test launch ended in another explosion, proving that space hardware remains hard to get right. We’ll keep watching as they keep launching, and it can’t be long until they’ve ironed out all the problems. Meanwhile there’s brighter news from the company’s Crew Dragon, a modified version of the capsule with the forward docking ring replaced by a transparent dome is planned for launch in September with the company’s first flight carrying civilian passengers. It’s doubtless unwelcome news for Virgin Galactic, whose suborbital passenger flights are edging closer to reality with the unveiling of their first SpaceShip III craft. Finally, a Falcon 9 upper stage broke up on re-entry over the northwestern USA, giving observers on the ground a spactacular show.
Meanwhile up there in orbit there have been found on the ISS some strains of bacteria previously unknown to scientists on Earth, but it’s not yet time to panic about Mutant Bugs From Space. It seems these bacteria are of a type that is essential in the growing of plants, so it’s likely they originally hitched a ride up with one of the several plant-growing experiments that have taken place over the station’s lifetime. Staying on the ISS, astronauts visiting the station have been at the centre of a recently published study looking at loss of bone density over long periods in space. The bone experts found that bone density could still be lost despite the astronauts’ in-flight exercise programs, and concluded that exercise regimes pre-flight should be taken into account for future in-orbit exercise planning.
Further away from Earth, the ESA Mars Express satellite has been used for a multi-year study of water loss to space from the Martian atmosphere. The ESA scientists identified the seasonal mechanism that leads to the planet’s upper atmosphere having an excess of water and in particular the effect of the periodic planet-wide dust storms on accelerating water loss, but failed to account for the water that they estimate Mars must have lost over its history. From a study of water-created surface features they can estimate how much liquid the planet once had, yet the atmospheric losses fail to account for it all. Has it disappeared underground? More studies are required before we’ll have an answer.
The exciting news over the coming days will no doubt be the Ingenuity Martian helicopter, which we have seen slowly unfolding itself prior to unloading from the belly of the Perseverence rover. If all goes according to plan the little craft will be set down before the rover trundles off to a safe distance, and the historic flight will take place on April 8th. We’ll be on the edges of our seats, and no doubt you will be, too.
8 thoughts on “Spacing Out: StarShip Explodes (Again), Passenger Space Flight, Space Bugs, Astronaut Bone, And Martian Water”
A nice overview. It has been reported the Ingenuity helicopter’s flight was postponed till April 11.
I much prefer that StarShip explode while in testing and development than afterwards. They are getting lots of good data for disaster scenarios… all of which end with StarShip exploding. I do wonder if this will eventually lead to the addition of an emergency propellant venting system.
What would be the environmental effects of venting the propellant?
It runs on oxygen and methane, so just think of it as the world’s biggest you-know-what. Venting a full Starship a handful of times would have an environmental impact smaller than a rounding error. If venting tons of methane were to become part of every launch process, then it might have an impact after years of doing it.
It also has an amount of toxic hypergolic fuels to ignite and re-ignite the engines.
No, Starship uses electric igniters. The Falcon-9 uses hypergolic fuels (TEA/TEB)
The amount of data received and the fast fixes implemented in short time based on the data is amazing. Keep the forward momentum!
On Mars the amount of water unaccounted for is a puzzle that needs to be solved. If a mission to land on Mars touches down in an area where water erosion has taken place subsurface who’s to say how small or large, or shallow, or deep? Could there be quicksand on Mars or some form based on Crystal’s? IDK but Mars apparently has many mysteries.
