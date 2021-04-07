Review: What On Earth Is An Electromagnetic Radiation Tester And Why Would I Need One?

One of the joys of an itinerant existence comes in periodically being reunited with the fruits of various orders that were sent to hackerspaces or friends somewhere along the way. These anonymous parcels from afar hold an assortment of wonders, with the added element of anticipation that comes from forgetting exactly what had been ordered.
So it is with today’s subject, a Mustool MT525 electromagnetic radiation tester. At a cost not far above £10 ($13.70), this was an impulse purchase driven by curiosity; these devices claim to measure both magnetic and electric fields, but what do they really measure? My interest in these matters lies in the direction of radio, but I have never examined such an instrument. Time to subject it to the Hackaday treatment.
Who Knew Everything Was So Harmful!
Out of the box comes a smart handheld unit with three buttons and an LCD display, and an instruction leaflet. On the rear of the case is a battery compartment, this takes three AAA cells. It claims to measure electric fields from 1 V/m to 1999 V/m, and magnetic fields from 0.01 μT to 99.99 μT, with a bandwidth from 5 Hz to 3500 MHz. Opening the instruction leaflet it becomes clear that this is intended for use in monitoring electromagnetic fields for the purpose of human safety, with a list of conditions from leukemia to blindness that they can cause.
Powering it up gives a zero reading for both measurements when held in free space in this very average house, increasing markedly when held near various electronic appliances. Particularly concerning is a beeper that sounds when either level is considered harmful, which it does in proximity to a horrifying number of items including the laptop keyboard and trackpad this is being written with. As expected the door seal of a running microwave oven generates particularly high readings, as does a Baofeng handheld transceiver at full power in the 430 MHz band. Sadly my CRT TV is in storage at the moment, but I would expect that would also generate high readings.
The alarm threshold values for that beeper are 40 V/m and 0.4 μT respectively, and given that it sounds the alarm on such mundane things as my keyboard I have to question what that means. Reading around the subject of typical safe exposure levels it becomes obvious that the alarm is set far too low, and I have to wonder whether it might cause unnecessary worry in a person who had bought this unit because of a personal concern for electromagnetic field levels. Fortunately the beep can be disabled with a long press of a button.
So having described what it does, what’s inside the case? On the back are four small screws, and with those undone it splits into two to reveal a circuit board. At the business end of the unit are the sensors, a metal plate for electric fields and a wire-ended inductor for magnetic ones, and their outputs are each fed to their own TI TLC27M2 dual op-amp. These in turn feed a Weltrend WT56F216 microcontroller which boasts an 8052 core and analogue inputs, that drives the LCD via a Holtek HT1621 LCD controller. It appears well-engineered, and the sensors follow what I would expect for a device measuring these properties.
Does It Have A Use?
The Mustool MT525 electromagnetic radiation tester then. It appears to be a well-engineered instrument that does what it claims, and measures the presence and strength of oscillating electric and magnetic fields. But is it an instrument that’s any use, should I trust it, and does it have a space on my bench? I am curious about its calibration for a start, it’s hardly as though I’d expect any traceable calibration certificate from such a cheap item, but are the V/m and μT figures even in the right ballpark? I am also concerned about the way it and devices like it are sold for health purposes, it worries me that there might be people driven to unnecessary worry by its “Harmful” beeper when in reality they have no need. For myself, I can report that it’s a handy way to check for a field at close quarters, and it works at common amateur radio frequencies, though I can’t really claim it has much use as a bench instrument. There is one thing at which it’s quite handy though, it detects live mains cables buried in walls more reliably than the traditional metal-detector type of wire finder, perhaps that’s where I will use it. For yourselves though, I bought one so you don’t have to.
I’d put this in the same bin for brand-new garbage, that already contains the cheap PH meters, $20 oscilloscopes and $1 LiIon chargers.
Also usable for smart home devices that come with horrendous security holes, never get updates, and stop working when the backyard manufacturer goes out of business.
Ooh an accurate wiring detector for £10, many projects that a home DIY person could use that for. The oddly mounted resistor causes concern, but that might be the calibration part.
That “oddly mounted resistor” is the inductor used to detect magnetic fields.
I’ve already used one to find the source of interferences on wifi.
Note that these exact same are also sold as ghost detectors. Obviously at a much higher price than when sold as electromagnetic noise detector or similar.
The H field sensor needs to be shielded to discriminate between H and E fields. The arrangement shown sums the two.
I use a scope with DIY H and E field probes to chase down EMI sources. Very handy.
Dave on EEVblog did a video on making them.
“There is one thing at which it’s quite handy though, it detects live mains cables buried in walls more reliably than the traditional metal-detector type of wire finder, perhaps that’s where I will use it.”
I think most already have something like this. Mine looks like a fat marker with a small nib at the end and goes…*BEEP*
If you want to be accurate, is there any reason they made it a large box rather than having a small probe or protrusion with the sensing elements in it?
It seems like this design choice would make it less useful as a wiring detector.
Can’t you use it to scan for ghosts and other paranormal phenomenons? It seems it would be perfect for the job, as long as it blinks, beeps, and shows some numbers, you’d amortise your money from some suckers in minutes.
If the “magnetic field sensor” L3 with such long leads detects fields from 5Hz to 3500MHz maybe it will also detect ghosts and gravitational waves.
Having a field measuring device could be useful, though this seems a bit too crude, and I at least would want some guarantee of any specified accuracy.
Though, it is fun how many people misunderstand why and how radiation is dangerous.
A lot of people hear the word “radiation” and think of ionizing nuclear related radiation with severe fallout, even though this is a silly conclusion.
I can remember back to when some research group “found” indications that a mobile phone had potential for inducing cancer and how the researcher recommended that one doesn’t have the phone close to one’s own body.
Anyone with actual physics knowledge could fairly easily point out the exaggeration and why it is bogus. (Phone’s do not emit ionizing radiation, though the body will still absorb some of the RF and the result is a bit of heat, though rubbing one’s hands easily generates tens of times more heat on one’s palms, not to mention one’s muscles. Should one stop rubbing hands or going to the gym just because the little bit of added heat might give one cancer?)
Though, it isn’t uncommon for people to fear or love/idolize what they have a rough understanding of, and usually put of studying the thing deeper in fear of changing their opinion on the matter, though some study deeper together with confirmation bias to strengthen their argument/opinion.
Also useful for justifying a new router to a cheap significant other. Also at a price point to be sold to the “wifi allergy” folks.
5Hz to 3500MHz my foot, the cited input op-amps choke around 1 MHz. As for the “design” of the so-called sensors….The fact that you can get people to buy something as fake as this just confirms that there really is one born every minute.
Yes, going to go out on a limb here and say that the claimed frequency range might be *just* a little optimistic. The opamps aren’t a problem if they’re acting to amplify the detected RF envelope, but I highly doubt that the response is flat over the claimed range.
I’m thinking this device just possibly might fall into the category of “expensive devices which are sold to unsuspecting people scared of their own shadows”. There’s a whole subculture of folks who suspect “electromagnetic fields” of causing all sorts of symptoms, and who wear things like shielded underwear. If there’s a profit to be made, devices like this will fill the “need”.
Incorrect. In the USA alone the CDC indicates there were over 3.7 million births. There are 525,600 minutes in a year. This gives 7.13 births per minute. Based on recent election data roughly 50% are or will be suckers. I won’t say which is which. So, there are roughly 3.55 suckers born per minute in just the USA. Given that the US population is 4.25% of world population and extrapolating, there are approximately 83 suckers/minute born worldwide. This explains the vast quantities of utter garbage offered for sale.
40 volts per meter alarm threshold? Better not go outside. Plain old sunlight E field is 600 volts per meter.
0.4 uT alarm threshold? Even staying inside won’t save you. Earth’s field is >30 uT. Sure, it’s DC — As long as you don’t move in it. Or breathe. Or let your heart beat.
