Has it really come to this? Are we really at the point that dishwashers have proprietary detergent cartridges that you’re locked into buying at inflated prices?
Apparently so, at least for some species of the common kitchen appliance. The particular unit in question goes by the friendly name of Bob, and is a compact, countertop unit that’s aimed at the very small kitchen market. [dekuNukem] picked one of these units up recently, and was appalled to learn that new detergent cartridges would cost an arm and a leg. So naturally, he hacked the detergent cartridges. A small PCB with an edge connector and a 256-byte EEPROM sprouts from each Bob cartridge; a little reverse engineering revealed the right bits to twiddle to reset the cartridge to its full 30-wash count, leading to a dongle to attach to the cartridge when it’s time for a reset and a refill.
With the electronics figured out, [dekuNukem] worked on the detergent refill. This seems like it was the more difficult part, aided though it was by some fairly detailed specs on the cartridge contents. A little math revealed the right concentrations to shoot for, and the ingredients in the OEM cartridges were easily — and cheaply — sourced from commercial dishwashing detergents. The cartridges can be refilled with a properly diluted solution using a syringe; the result is that each wash costs 1/75-th of what it would if he stuck with OEM cartridges.
For as much as we despise the “give away the printer, charge for the ink” model, Bob’s scheme somehow seems even worse. We’ve seen this technique used to lock people into everything from refrigerator water filters to cat litter, so we really like the way [dekuNukem] figured everything out here, and that he saw fit to share his solution.
7 thoughts on “Detergent DRM Defeated On Diminutive Dishwasher”
This is the kind of commercial disobedience I can fully support.
Well done! (and thank you for your efforts)
Techmoan on Youtube reviewed this, and I am sure that he said that you could use any detergent but the machine was designed for the casettes.
This section of the review here ( https://youtu.be/hVup5ya0WVQ?t=315 ) discusses the cassettes, and shows a shot of the part of the manual that says:
“If you do not use Bob Cassette then you must add dishwasher detergent directly into the main body before starting a program.”
It also warns that you will have to follow a different cleaning schedule (for the machine itself) if you do not use the cassettes.
Yes, this was my first reaction as well. “Is this the machine techmoan talked about? I clearly remember he stating you could bypass the cartridge”.
Nobody can stop you from putting detergent inside the washing chamber anyway, so I don’t get it.
It was probably fun to hack it, though!
“Nobody can stop you from putting detergent inside the washing chamber anyway, so I don’t get it.” until it’s programmed to refuse to run, without a valid cartridge…
The problem with adding detergent directly into the main body is that it is equivalent to put it only for pre-cleaning, but not for the cleaning itself (that’s why a lot of dishwashers have two compartments for detergent… I strongly recommend to watch the video dedicated to dishwashers from Technology connections).
Good going.
Great hack, I really enjoyed the github writeup too, very readable.
