Regular streetlights are all well and good, bathing us in the glow of their sodium, or more increasingly LED, lamps. They’re mostly rigid metal contraptions installed primarily for public safety purposes. They could be so much more, however, as the Bloomlight demonstrates.
The light consists of a flexible main stem, which can be pulled in different directions by six steel cables controlled by stepper motors. At the top, it has a shroud made of wooden slats and fabric that can bloom like a flower around its central lamp, thanks to a 3D printed mechanism. LIDAR is used to detect approaching humans, at which point the Bloomlight leans over towards them and begins to bloom open, showering them with light.
It’s a beautiful art piece from the Dutch design firm [Vouw], and one we’d love to see in person. The design reminds of this useful tentacle design. With that said, it could grow emotionally exhausting having to repeatedly ignore plaintively waving streetlights that crave human attention as you walk on through the night. Anthropomorphizing anything is usually a double edged sword.
Perhaps the neatest streetlight hack we’ve seen is way back from 2013 – using a laser diode to shut off a streetlight from a distance. Video after the break.
11 thoughts on “Shapeshifting Streetlights Are The Future We Want To Live In”
These are Simon Stålenhag -esque streetlights. Would fit right in.
That’s really nice from an art point of view. But they put out a lot of unnecessary light pollution (also wasted energy), and that’s not the future I would want to live in. Perhaps the firm designing those can make a version which addresses light pollution issues.
Saving the Dark, a light pollution documentary for those interested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fHxNn-FEnc
Its a street light, as they go its good – the closing of the top vastly reduces the light output, and while its hard to judge on camera they seem far far dimmer than the streetlights round here. Also they are not bloody white, streetlights with white LED lights are almost my biggest lighting related peeve – that top spot belongs to the ever brighter car dazzletrons, as for some reason every car needs to cast more light than a world war search light, twice! (they probably are not quite that intense, but I’d not be surprised if the stupidly bright top end ones of today are brighter in their arc…)
I agree, and so to professional street light designers, which is why the new LED based lighting is so directional and down facing. A good opportunity to hack in this area would be to make the lights “smart” and have them use ideas such as adjustable liquid lens arrays to focus just enough light only where a pedestrian needed it while being energy efficient enough to be solar powered. Perhaps the light steering can be done with an LCD like array of electro reflective pixels, a holographic lense system, like a phased array for light where the light can only emerge from areas that are not switched to reflective, and otherwise will bounce around in the space between the array and a reflective back until it exits where required. Something very hard to design and perfect but easy to mass produce with the tech we already use for displays.
It’s a nice idea, but entirely impractical. I don’t know in which environment this street light is supposed to survive. But in the parts of the world I am familiar with, a street light using articulated spokes covered in fabric would probably probably be torn down by the elements in a matter of days, a few weeks at best.
Well not even trying them ( and working out the durability) makes the world the same ole dull place it currently is. Don’t stop on the dreamers or the tree can never get started.
I wholeheartedly agree. Engineers building street lights in rigid shells out of metal is merely an expression of their lack of imagination.
Yes, you’re right. It is 100% lack of imagination and absolutely nothing to do with that being the optimum solution to the requirements given the capabilities of today’s materials.
Perhaps you could find an non-engineer who could help come up with a creative solution to the cranium-rectum interference problem you have there. Probably won’t work though…
While I do have concerns over the durability, particularly of the opening umbrella like top, I don’t think it will be as bad as you suggest – I don’t see the bending being much a problem in the short/medium term (maybe even safer in car vs lamppost incidents too) and the top for me just wants to be a more wind shedding design, or perhaps for bonus points an opening spiral style wind turbine. Though as it never opens that far and remains mostly a steep walled cone to the wind I don’t think it will actually cause to many issues as is.
Long term they will be a nightmare though, all those moving parts will wear, need oiling, the cost in motors etc make it a daft idea, a highly luminous, brilliant, but rather silly idea… And ideas that are so much fun are genius in their own right!
In a lot of the world, they’d be shredded by elements of society.
It’s amazing what’s breakable if you install it in a public place.
Road signs.
