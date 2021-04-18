This Pineapple Keyboard Is The Bomb

Now why didn’t we think of this? While building a dactyl manuform — a semi-ergonomic split keyboard — [dapperrogue] had the life-changing epiphany that keyboards can be any shape or size, as long as there is room for wiring and a microcontroller inside. [dapperrogue]’s first foray into the world of fictional ordnance came in the form of an F-bomb — a round macro keeb made in the classic round explosive shape and covered with function keys. Building on the explosive feedback from that, [dapperrogue] built this bomb of a pineapple keeb, the only anti-personnel factor being the clickiness of the key switches.
This groovy grenade has 25 keys total, 24 of which are in a 4×6 grid around the body. The 25th key, the best one, is hiding under the lever and you bet it can only be actuated by pulling the pin first. We love the use of the lever because it makes us think of Morse code keyers, which might be what we would use that switch for.
Inside is an Arduino Pro Micro running QMK and some skillful wiring. The entirely 3D-printed enclosure is in two main pieces that are connected with M3 screws, plus the top. If you want to pack one of your own, the STLs and firmware are out on GitHub. Just don’t take it to the airport.
Be sure to check out the demos after the break — in the stock firmware, every key types out a different onomatopoeic boom-type sound. Are you more of a pacifist when it comes to macro pad design? That’s understandable. We have plenty of different builds to admire.
Just don’t try to fly with it. The TSA have zero sense of humor about such things.
I care about image so its a “no” for me. My image should be about intelligence.
If you get rid of the pin and make it look less like a grenade, you might have a commercial product here. Until then, its a “no” for me. And don’t paint it with a black ops color.
You may want to reconsider posts like this, lest it tarnish that image of yours.
There are plenty of commercial products that use this form and asthetic. Lighters, ‘herb’ grinders, mugs, USB drives, etc. Getting rid of the pin and making it look less like a grenade defeats the purpose of the entire design.
Yup, sounds like the opinion of someone on the younger side.
Once you’re old and jaded (not calling all old people jaded nor all jaded people old, the Venn diagram has the occasional outlier), if you still lurk here, it’s probably not about image. There are cool things and different ways of doing and looking at stuff, and the background is black which feels retro too.
Keyboard looks fun to have a go with. Had hoped for more pineapple and less kaboom. Though everyone I know in person would probably suggest the opposite.
Second the tsa comment. Although I’ve flown with a onewheel controller and battery assembly that looked, for all intents and purposes, like a bomb. Had all the paperwork ready to hand – fully expecting a grilling. Nada. Apparently they miss up to 70% of weapons when spot audited. Will absolutely be recycling some of this design for macro keyboard. Stand face to face with a colleague – shared zoom mute ‘whack a mole’ type button to mute each other is def on the cards. Nice work.
