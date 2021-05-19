Transparent Hard Drive Gives Peek At The Platters

Solid-state drives (SSDs) are all the rage these days, and for good reason. But that doesn’t mean the era of the spinning disk is over, as traditional mechanical hard drives still offer a compelling value for mass storage applications where access times aren’t as critical. But the components inside these “slow” mechanical drives are still moving at incredible speeds, which [The Developer Guy] has nicely illustrated with his transparent hard drive.
Now unfortunately the technology to produce a fully transparent hard drive doesn’t exist, but laser cutting a new top plate out of acrylic is certainly within the means of the average hacker. The process is pretty straightforward: cut out a piece of clear plastic in the same shape and size as the drive’s original lid, put the appropriate mounting holes in it, and find some longer screws to accommodate the increased thickness.
Because this is just for a demonstration, [The Developer Guy] doesn’t need to worry too much about dust or debris getting on the platters; but we should note that performing this kind of modification on a drive you intend on actually using would be a bad idea unless you’ve got a cleanroom to work in.
In the videos below [The Developer Guy] records the drive while it’s in use, and at one point puts a microscope on top of the plastic to get a close-up view of the read/write head twitching back and forth. We particularly liked the time-lapse of the drive being formatted, as you can see the arm smoothly moving towards the center of the drive. Unfortunately the movement of the platters themselves is very difficult to perceive given their remarkably uniform surface, but make no mistake, they’re spinning at several thousand RPM.
Have an old mechanical drive of your own that you’re not sure what to do with? We’ve seen them turned into POV clocks, impromptu rotary encoders, and even surprisingly powerful blower fans.
BASF in the late 70’s / early 80’s made a 24Megabyte hard drive with a plexi cover in an 8″ floppy form factor. Unfortunately, the main body was out of a fiber reinforced plastic, so it both had to be shielded from adjacent drives, etc, and had a tendency to warp at higher temperatures, so the heads would go out of tracking alignment with the disk platters.
Back during the early days of computer modding in the late 90s/early 00s when computer cases usually were beige or black, RGB lighting wasn’t a thing and pre-made mod components didn’t exist and everything was DIY this actually was a mod that wasn’t TOO hugely uncommon. Harddrives were in the 80-120GB range and -compared to today’s drives- still a bit more rugged and likely to survive such a modification. Lacking a cleanroom, you were adviced to do the mod in your bathroom and first let the shower run hot for half an hour, basically steam out the room to provide a less dust-ladden environment, and then perform the swap to the acrylic lid inside a large clean ziploc bag while inside your improvised clean room bathroom. I did the mod myself on an old 80GB Western Digital drive, and it survived just fine until a few years later I retired it.
