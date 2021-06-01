[JK Lee] has been experimenting with a monorail tripteron motion control system (video, embedded below) and trying to improve performance with varying tweaks to the design and with varying degrees of success. But [JK] is enjoying this project — he was inspired by an idea that maker [Nicholas Seward] proposed — building a tripteron on two rails (video), or even building one on a single rail (video). He is making good progress, most recently working on solving a vertical bounce issue. He is focusing on the middle arm, as this arm carries most of the weight. You can see a brief video explanation of the kinematics of the monorail tripteron that [JK] made (he warns us that English is not his native language, so focus on the equations and diagrams and not the grammar).
If you’re not familiar with the tripteron, it was conceived, along with the quadrupteron, at the Robotics Laboratory at Université Laval in Canada and patented by their researchers back in 2004. We wrote about an early implementation of a tripteron by [Apsu] back in 2016. These recent experiments, reducing the mechanism down to a single or double rail, are interesting.
Other than cool projects for makers like [Nicholas] and [JK] who enjoy tinkering, are there any applications of tripterons and/or quatrupterons in the real world? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks to [Littlejohn] for sending in the tip.
One thought on “Trippy Tripteron Kinematics Brainteaser”
I’ve seen there’s at least one project trying to use this mechanism for a 3D printer.
The problem with ay multiple joint arm robotic mechanism is wobble at the end of the arm(s). That pretty much kills it for use in a 3D printer, unless you’re not concerned about print quality, If you look at industrial robots that don’t suffer from such problems, the bearings and cross sectional areas of the arms are large, and motor power is huge compared to the wimpy little things that hobbyists typically use. That adds mass and cost, both of which most 3D printing hobbyists are dead set against.
If the end of the arm wobbles, you can’t really use it to drill holes, pick and place components, extrude plastic, or do very much useful work.
It’s not entirely useless- there’s a lot to be learned about kinematics and programming for something like this that can probably be applied to other, more useful configurations, There might be some noncritical positioning applications.
