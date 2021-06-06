Baby C-17 Sends Imaginations Soaring

The C-17 Globemaster III is a military cargo jet that can carry what their commercial counterparts can’t, to places those other planes can’t go. The people who keep these planes flying are proud of their capable airlifter, but it’s hard to show them off. Solution: build a scaled-down version more suitable for driving off base for a parade down Main Street and other community events.
While the real thing was built under an expensive and contentious military procurement process, the miniature was built with volunteer labor using castoff materials. The volunteer force included maintenance crew whose job is to know the C-17 inside and out. Combined with fabrication skills that comes with the job, the impressive baby plane faithfully copied many curvatures and details from full-sized originals. (Albeit with some alteration for its cartoony proportions.) Underneath are mechanicals from a retired John Deere Gator utility vehicle. They usually resemble a large golf cart except with a cargo bed and more rugged suspension. Basically they are to golf carts as a C-17 is to a 767. Amusingly, the little plane has its own rear loading ramp, superficially preserving the cargo-carrying capacity of the original Gator chassis.
Interior features continue, though the official picture gallery doesn’t show them. There is a flight deck with control panels and various sights and sounds to keep visitors entertained. Enough details were poured into the exhibit that some people had to ask if the little plane can fly, and the answer is a very definite no. The wings, and the engine pods mounted to them, are only for show carrying The Spirit of Hope, Liberty & Freedom. It is quite a long official name for such a short stubby thing.
We always love to admire impressively put-together miniatures, and not all projects require skill of aircraft mechanics. Like this very approachable miniature forklift project. But there are plenty of other projects whose skills put us in awe, like this remote-control car powered by a miniature V-10 engine.
15 thoughts on “Baby C-17 Sends Imaginations Soaring”
What a letdown. I thought it flew…
++
I makes me think of that “Don’t talk to me or my son” meme. Also, shout out to Joint Base Charleston!
Looking forward to the Flite Test version… :-)
Now that is impressive!
Reminds me of Spinal Tap and Stonehenge
what a little tease
It reminds me of the short plane used by our very special forces.
https://www.theonion.com/clinton-deploys-very-special-forces-to-iraq-1819565019
They have got to drive it through a drive through and film the reaction of the guy in the window!
That’s so adorable! I wonder if it’s street-legal…
It sort of depends…
Small town cops usually don’t bother with people driving golf carts, off-road vehicles, as long as the drivers are obeying traffic laws.
Take it to an airshow inside a C-17, and show it “giving birth” on the runway.
The RAAF did that with Chinook helicopters at an airshow.
This reminds me of the bally bomber.
https://hackaday.com/blog/?s=ballybomber
Quite sad. The guy who build it spend several years of his life to build a scale model, but he did it by linearly scaling from some other model (I think a small RC variant instead of the real thing) But that does not work well. Aerodynamics do not scale linearly, and you have to make some adjustments depending on the size of what you build.
The bally bomber was sold almost immediately after completion, and from the little info I read it was flying like a drunken maple leaf and needs constant course adjustments just to keep it in a straight line.
I’m shocked I’m the first user saying: “AWWWWWWWW!”
Please make that adorable thing fly. There’s a “lolplanes” meme waiting to happen!
