QMESH: LoRa Mesh Networked Voice Communications

LoRa is great for sending short data packets over long ranges but is not normally suitable for voice communications. [Dan Fay] is looking to change this with QMesh, a synchronized, flooded mesh network protocol for ham radio applications.
In a flooded mesh network every node repeats every message it receives. This has the theoretical advantage of making the network self-healing if a single node stops working, but often just means that the nodes will interfere with each other. Thanks to some characteristics of LoRa, [Dan] is using several tricks to get around this packet collision problem. LoRa network can make use of the “capture effect”, which allows a receiver to differentiate between two packets if the power level difference is large enough. This is further improved by adding forward error correction and slightly changing the frequency and timing of the LoRa chirps. QMesh also implements TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access) by splitting transmission into time slots, and only transmitting every third slot. This means it is operating on a 33% duty cycle, which is much higher than the 0.1%-10% allowed on license-free ISM-bands, which legally limits it to the ham bands.
On the hardware side, [Dan] has been using the STM32 NUCLEO-144 development boards with F4/L4/F7/H7 microcontrollers and a custom shield with a 1 W LoRa module and OLED screen. While [Dan] wants to eventually build handheld radios, he plans to first develop small FM repeaters that encode voice as codec2 and use QMesh as a backhaul. QMesh is still under development, but we would love to see the results of some long-range testing, and we are excited to see how it matures.
If your interested in a more basic LoRa-based human-to-human messaging system, take a look at Meshtastic. It’s been going very rapidly over the past year. To learn more about LoRa and other digital modulation schemes, check out the crash course we did with an SDR a while back.
16 thoughts on “QMESH: LoRa Mesh Networked Voice Communications”
I’m Dan Fay, the creator/developer of QMesh. I’ll be monitoring the comments, so feel free to ask me any questions you might have.
Thanks for the shoutout!
You may want to have a chat with the folks at Pine64.org. There’s a big opportunity here for ideas to converge to a really interesting product.
https://forum.pine64.org/showthread.php?tid=11772
What I’ve wanted for a long time now is a secure version of Echolink for texting. Make it possible for the masses and let nature take its course.
If they can’t spy on it, they’ll make it illegal.
The term is “Lawful interception”, most countries require systems of mass communication have a tap point.
And it has been used by spies to spy on goverments – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greek_wiretapping_case_2004%E2%80%9305
That’s why I say make it and release it to the masses. It’s kind of like the Napster effect – if it’s illegal – come and get me. Make the software that could handle it and release it. We all know how making a program illegal to run on your computer turns out. It could be as simple as sending small .ZIP packets with a keyword to unpack them. Utilizing uuencode/uudecode is another thought that comes to mind. It wouldn’t be long and people would interface it to their computers and let emailing send the data packets around. Illegal yes, but stoppable and prosecutable? I guess we’d find out.
In the US at least, you can do full encryption on the ISM bands (915MHz, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, etc.). You can’t encrypt on the amateur bands (or on the ISM bands as a radio amateur), but you can cryptographically sign your messages. I’ve pondered replacing the CRC checksum on the QMesh frames with something like a SHA256 HMAC as a way to keep unauthorized users off a QMesh network.
In the case of QMesh, it wouldn’t be hard to add encryption for use as an ISM 915MHz device (or even with 2.4GHz LoRa), but to make it robust to packet loss, you’d probably want to have a full IV in each packet, which can add significant overhead. Of course, there is a tradespace of security vs. robustness vs. overhead with different sized IV’s or using non-AES encryption algorithms with smaller block sizes like Simon and Speck (https://csrc.nist.gov/csrc/media/events/lightweight-cryptography-workshop-2015/documents/papers/session1-shors-paper.pdf). You could also have an IV that is based off of a shared, changing state like a highly-accurate, GPS-synchronized time.
Is it also illegal to send random data? Because with reasonable encryption, that is exactly what you send.
So something like Meshtastic or CellSol?
Tho Echolink is kainda centralized?
I dunno. If, say, RTTY was encrypted, I would have never become an SWL or a radio amateur in first place. Listening to conversations of strangers is one of the most fascinating things, I think. The dedication they put into their hobby is inspiring and makes people want to join them. Just think of it, please. :)
The goal of this and similar project is not related to Ham Radio.
I also enjoy listening to communications, especially if it’s through one of my diy receivers, and learnt a lot from doing so in the past thanks to them being open. Devices like that one serve different purposes however: when governments embrace the dark side (which seems to happen very often) they would help people to communicate securely and organize.
Of course it is illegal, but in those situations everything becomes illegal if it can’t be controlled by governments. Every revolution is declared illegal by the evil king, but that doesn’t make them less necessary when bad times come.
The objective therefore is not to have idiots trolling the airwaves in normal times (which is what most kids often do with their €25 Baofengs) but to have a tool ready to be used when things go really bad and your freedom could depend on it.
http://f3.to/cellsol/ Hey, no love for CellSol?
So the big thing that I’m trying to do with QMesh vs. other mesh protocols out there is to have a mesh network that can provide isochronous bandwidth that you can use to stream stuff like voice. I haven’t seen any other commodity hardware-based mesh networks that can do this, though it looks like Beartooth is getting close (I can’t locate the paper right now, but I think they published something about a year ago about it).
I do not se any calculation on how much the time delay there is going to be between a packet going in and then out into the ether again. I.E. how many ms. is it going to take for a voice to pass between 10 nodes?
Hi Emil —
I’ve spent a lot of time wrestling with the latency tradeoffs. Codec2 (as well as Google Lyra and I think AMBE and IMBE) have frames that are a minimum of 40ms in length. Right now, I’m thinking that each QMesh frame should be around 160ms (so four frames) in length. Yes, it adds significant latency with lots of hops, but it’s more bearable with push-to-talk voice (some trunked P25 systems seem to have 500-700ms of latency baked into them).
And yeah, 10 hops would be a *lot* of hops. I’ve seen claims that routed mesh network protocols become intractable after about 6 hops.
