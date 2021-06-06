Sailing Faster Than The Wind Itself

If you search the outer reaches of the internet you will find all sorts of web sites and videos purporting to answer to free energy in the form of perpetual motion machines and other fantastical structures that bend the laws of physics to breaking point. We’d love them to be true but we have [Émilie du Châtelet] and her law of conservation of energy to thank for dashing those hopes. So when along comes a machine that appears to violate a fundamental Law of Physics, it’s reasonably met with skepticism. But the wind-powered vehicle built by [Rick Cavallaro] looks as though it might just achieve that which was previously thought impossible. It’s a machine that can move with the wind at a speed faster than the wind itself.
A fundamental law of sailing boats is that when they are sailing with the wind, i.e. in the same direction as the wind, they can’t sail faster than the wind itself. Sailing boats can go faster than the wind powering them by sailing across it at an angle to create lift from their sails, but this effect doesn’t work as the angle tends towards that of the wind.
The vehicle in the video below the break is a sleek and lightweight machine with a large propeller above it, which we are told is not the windmill power source we might imagine it to be. Instead it mimics the effect of a pair of sailing boats sailing across the wind in a spiral around a long cylinder, and thus becomes in effect a fan when turned by the motoin in the craft’s wheels. The drive comes from the wind working on the craft itself, and thus as can be seen from the motion of a streamer on its front, it can overtake the wind. It seems too good to be true at first sight but the explanation holds water. Now we want a ride too!
For fairly obvious reasons, the fantastical world of pseudo-physics isn’t our bag here at Hackaday. But if something might hold promise we’ll at least give it a look. Not all such things we cover turn out to change those Laws of Physics, though.
Thanks [Feinfinger] for the tip.
69 thoughts on “Sailing Faster Than The Wind Itself”
“But the wind-powered vehicle built by [Rick Cavallaro] looks as though it might just achieve that which was previously thought impossible. It’s a machine that can move with the wind at a speed faster than the wind itself.”
Then the author explains that we haven’t previously thought this impossible since perhaps the 19th century.
Oh me! Oh my! Oh HaD! Obligatory complaint about the title.
The explanation of “two sail boats on a cylinder” part of the video was the “ah-ha!” moment for me.
It’s different though, isn’t it? I get this, but I don’t get the sailboats.
This works because it’s the wheels not the wind driving the fan. But in a sailboat, the wind is driving the sail.
Perhaps I am benefiting from my experience being taught to sail Sunfish sail boats when I was a teenager. Having had the experience of piloting a boat tacking into the wind, picturing the motion of a pair of tacking sailboats doesn’t seem like a foreign concept to me.
That being said, there is much that seemed easily misunderstood about this whole experiment, especially before I had the “ah-ha!” moment. For instance, I would have liked to have seen exactly how the wheels and prop/fan/sailboats-on-a-cylinder were geared together. Also, the knowledge that the initial push comes from the wind might have been far more useful to me had it come near the beginning of the video instead of being part of the wrap-up.
Forsure. But the wind driven pinwheel could drive a propeller instead of the wheels.
A simpler device showing how this work would be a large Ferris wheel, with sails that are slack when at the top of the wheel and taut and catching the wind when at the bottom. The wind pushes on the sails under the wheel’s axle, and the axle travels over the ground faster than the sail, and eventually the wind. Essentially, the craft extracts energy from the difference in speed between the wind and the ground.
The two sailboats on a cylinder still wouldn’t outrun a balloon, though. They’re still each moving faster than the wind, but not in the same direction. A sailboat can’t overtake a balloon without repeatedly switching directions to leverage its momentum to repeatedly overtake the wind momentarily. Yes, the craft *does* work, but that explanation was bogus. See my other comment about gearboxes.
I still don’t get what principle people think should be impossible about it. If you have access to two mediums with different velocities, you can extract energy from that. If you have access to energy and are sufficiently efficient, you can go very fast.
Just recently on hackaday, we had a model glider that could accelerate close to the speed of sound just from a natural wind shear.
Of course, actually building this is an impressive feat!
It’s not as easy as “different speeds”. Take a sailboat. It has access to different media, no matter how efficient you make it (ice-sailboat?), it can’t go directly downwind faster than the wind.
If you have two sailboats and define them as one “thing”, you can have them zig-zag away from the wind in such a way that their/its center of gravity moves directly downwind faster than the wind. If you like, connect them with a functionally useless rubber line.
Maybe it’s a problem if you only have a rigid body to work with, i. e. just one big moving part. Like a sailboat, which may not be rigid, but stays in one fixed configuration for a given course and wind speed.
If you have a sailboat with only a sail, you are correct, but if you put a water turbine connected to an outboard on it, you absolutely can.
Not true. America’s cup hydrofoiling catamarans routinely sail both upwind faster than the wind (!!) as well as downwind much faster than the wind. from wiki:
“The catamarans used for the 2013 America’s Cup were expected to sail upwind at 1.2 times the speed of the true wind, and downwind at 1.6 times the speed of the true wind. They proved to be faster, averaging about 1.8 times the speed of the wind with peaks slightly over 2.0.”
Also, as mentioned on this site before and on comments above, “dynamic soaring” RC sailplanes are nearing trans-sonic speeds using semi-normal terrestrial wind speeds.
Of course it’s as easy as to mediums moving at different speeds. That’s what gearboxes do. They take two things moving at different speeds, (of rotation, in that case) one being the input shaft, the other being whatever the frame of the gearbox is anchored to, and harness the difference to drive the output shaft, potentially faster than the input shaft.
This craft just “gears up” a difference in linear motion.
Most people aren’t subjecting it to a first-principle analysis at all. They’ve heard about the fallacy of a perpetual-motion machine, and jump right to concluding that is what is being presented. It’s a confluence of several biases–including the conceit that most relatively smart people have that everybody else is most likely not as smart, that the internet is full of low-grade scams preying on the proles and nothing else, and that everything so simple would already be well known.
The last one is a profound social fallacy–nobody put wheels on luggage until the 1970s. A lot of relatively simple and valuable solutions to common problems are still not widely practiced. We would be a lot better off if it weren’t such a tiny segment of the population looking for them.
Yes. This. How many other things do we not try because they intuitively couldn’t work?
>including the conceit that most relatively smart people have that everybody else is most likely not as smart
That’s not what Dunning and Kruger found. Quite the opposite – smart people think themselves as stupid, while stupid people think themselves as smart, because the relatively smart people are aware of people much smarter than they are and can understand their merits, while the stupid people are not and cannot.
>nobody put wheels on luggage until the 1970s.
Inventions are made to a need. I’m sure someone put wheels on luggage before; they were only PATENTED in the early 70’s.
https://betafactory.com/what-came-first-wheeled-luggage-or-a-man-on-the-moon-20f8b22529a3
“If we look again at the picture of people carrying luggage above, we notice another addition: the porter. Prior to the introduction of cheap travel, most people would have someone else to carry their luggage when it really mattered. (…) The Social Trend in this scenario is the democratization of travel. Plane tickets started dropping in price and more people started visiting airports. Few people were accustomed to paying porters to carry their luggage.”
Think about it. An upper middle class person of the “jet set” in the 60’s would expect to take a taxi from their home door – the driver picks up the luggage – to the airport where the porters immediately load the luggage onto trolleys and carry them to the plane, and the same thing in reverse at the other end. Why would you put wheels on them when you barely have to carry your suitcase 200 feet?
Another thing was, people used to travel light. A suitcase was a suitcase – some shaving equipment, a book, and a change of clothes. At the destination, you’d use the hotel laundry services. Everything else you’d rent or buy at the destination. If you had something big to move, you’d mail it to yourself because travel took time – you didn’t go across the continent for just a couple days.
Nowadays when people travel, they bring the whole wardrobe, a table full of electronics and gear, food, drink… everything they don’t want to buy on the way because it costs more, and stuff it in a backpack or a travel case which then weighs a hundred pounds or more and needs a pair of wheels to move.
Only if we can make solar sails big and light enough and place them in space we can do interstellar travel…
I’m sure I saw this done about a decade ago. https://www.wired.com/2010/06/downwind-faster-than-the-wind/
It took people a while to catch on to this “round earth” thing as well.
I believe this is the same vehicle and team.
So they’re playing this like they are just now achieving their goal, but actually they’re just demonstrating something they accomplished years ago, using someone who has a YouTube audience to get some exposure. Nothing wrong with that, just ever so slightly misleading, I’m okay with that because I’d never seen this before, and now I have, and it is awesome.
It was new to Derek of Veritasium who reached out to the Blackbird team and not the other way around.
It is. I remember being amazed by the fan-on-the-treadmill waay back in the day.
Next up, the faster you go the more wind speed you have coming towards you. Add a fan to the front and use a backwards differential to add the speed from the wind to the speed from the wheels and spin the fan faster… Scotty might have something to say about this one.
https://web.archive.org/web/20120120101250/http://www.fasterthanthewind.org/
It is a hack Too! check out the literal drive ratchets here^^
PS check NALSA (land sailing association) records page, they do have a record for facing the wind apparently using a ‘turbine’
Don’t forget, what works for sound works for light.
Piezoelectric resonance to disrupt the air so you can break the sound barrier. So gamma rays to wobble the light that builds up ahead of your space craft. Hmm. :D Guessing a radiometer isn’t going to cut it in that situation but still. :D
Piezo disruptors? Old school stuff. We use an annihilating Bergenholm to cancel inertia. The only thing that limits us is the mass of the interstellar medium! I would tell you more but we are in talks with Tesla.
Love me some Lensman!
Unless of course you factor space as the thing that’s moving.
i’m not sure “what works for sound works for light”, but even if it’s true, there’s the little thing of “relativistic velocities.” if you accelerate up to near the speed of light then you get these huge lorentz factors that cancel out further acceleration. this is the same whether you are using wind or light to aid your acceleration. it’s just that you don’t expect wind to reach relativistic velocities…
All I have to say is…
Perhaps you should look at the America’s Cup yachts that routinely go many times the speed of the wind. Granted they are hydrofoils, but hosts none the less.
But they don’t go faster than the wind downwind, so they? If the wind is going N, they might go 2x that speed ENE, but less than the wind speed N. This is an entirely different achievement by my understanding.
Warp factor two… :D
Actually, they do go faster than the wind downwind looking only at the speed in the direction of the wind; i.e., when the yacht travels NE with the wind going N, the yacht’s speed component in the N direction exceeds the wind’s speed, outrunning the wind. See the video (and high-performance sailing on Wikipedia) where they discuss how sailboats do this routinely and how it was adapted to enable this vehicle to do the same.
The thing about the modern AC yachts is they don’t have sails. The big thing sticking up in the middle is a wing! It is mounted on a very strong hinge, and using hydraulic rams you can tilt sideways, and fore & aft, and change it’s angle to the wind. You can adjust the amount of “lift” you get and hence the speed. The hydrofoils reduce the drag of the water, and also act as keels to prevent the whole thing sliding sideways. The hydraulics are operated by a bunch of big guys winding handles! The only electrical power allowed is for the nav gear, and the cameras.
Quote: “With the weather being once again a key player today and the SW breeze gusting up to 22 knots at times, a new speed record has been broken today as American Magic hit on 53.31 knots (almost 100 km/h) on race 1.”
From here: https://www.americascup.com/en/news/1019_PRADA-CUP-SEMI-FINAL-DAY-1
Although I used to sail competitively, I never sailed with this type of rig. However a bit over 20 years ago I tried out a friends land yacht on an airfield and got up to quite frightening speeds!
For those who don’t understand how it works…. The big fan is not driven by the wind, but it is the propulsion of the vehicle! Energy is extracted from the wheels and is used to push the vehicle forward against the air that is already moving in that direction. Thus when going slightly faster than the wind, a lot of energy is extracted from the wheels (going fast) for a small amount of force. But when pushing against the wind a bigger force over a much smaller distance requires less energy, so there is some energy left for friction and whatnot.
But they can go faster than the wind by tacking. Maybe, with similar arrangement as described in the article, but with wheels replaced with propellers or paddlewheels, going directly downwind faster than the wind on the water would be possible?
Tacking is used to travel into the wind, not with the wind, and it’s much, much slower than sailing with the wind.
When tacking, a boat sails at a sharp angle into the wind for a distance, then turns across the wind to take the opposite angle for a distance, them back again: it’s a zig-zagging course into the wind. It lets you said into the wind, but it takes a long time and it’s horrible inefficient compared to sailing with the wind directly behind you.
The only way a boat will sail into the wind faster than the wind is if it’s not using the wind for power.
America’s Cup would like a word with you. From wikipedia:
The catamarans used for the 2013 America’s Cup were expected to sail upwind at 1.2 times the speed of the true wind, and downwind at 1.6 times the speed of the true wind. They proved to be faster, averaging about 1.8 times the speed of the wind with peaks slightly over 2.0.
The propeller blades _are_ tacking.
To really understand “faster than the wind downwind” you have to consider that the air surrounding the fan as part of the vehicle. This has been done before as was pointed out, so I don’t really understand why this is in the news again. It’s’ still cool though :)
I suppose one way to look at it is that it’s harvesting some of the energy of the wind pushing it forward and using that to push back against the wind.
It harvests that energy by means of the wheels making ground contact and utilizing the air speed over the ground even when the apparent wind speed is zero. That’s why this can’t be a flying vehicle.
So now the obvious question beckons: could you make the same vehicle as a water vehicle?
I won’t say “no”, but the problem is that it is the friction between the ground and the wheels that is required to spin the fan. I don’t know how you’re going to get this on the water. But… If you have a propeller on the boat, this can drive the fan. Okay, done. The wind on the fan forces the boat forward, the forward motion in the water drives the propeller, and that drives the fan, and you have the same interactions we see in the video.
No, the *really* important thing to understand is *the ground*.
The key is that the reference frame analogy is wrong: standing still is not equal to running at the speed of the wind, because in one case the *ground* is moving and the other, it’s not. From your point of view, you’re not pulling energy from the air, you’re pulling energy from the *ground*. You’re using the air as propellant.
Get rid of the ground and the problem doesn’t work, there’s no energy or momentum to steal. I mean, imagine it on the Moon. Get rid of the air completely, and drop a completely mechanical object out the back of a truck Knight Rider style. You can *still* hook the wheels up to a generator and gain energy that way, right? Of course conservation of energy says “no, you can’t gain back more energy than you lost” – but you can always pull rocket-tricks and use that energy to shove parts of your vehicle backwards, even past the speed you were originally going (because you’re losing mass).
Get rid of the ground in *that* case and you’re screwed – whatever you shove out the back has no ability to do anything.
A small animation I found to explain it a bit
So, sailing boats moving faster than the wind is impossible? Tell that to the America’s Cup, which has been travelling faster than the wind for a decade or more. The modern ones travel faster than the wind INTO the wind!
Absolute nonsense that it’s a ‘fundamental law thought unbreakable’.
You clearly didn’t watch the video.
No, he read the article.
So, if you reverse the blades on the propeller and give it a push, you should technically be able to drive against the wind just a tiny bit.
In a sense, this is a little like an autogiro, where wind through the rotor produces enough lift to keep it airborne. Now all we need is an autogiro that doesn’t need a thrust engine…
To anyone still thinking this shouldn’t work consider this.
Take a windmill, slap it on a stationary vehicle. Use that windmill to charge up a battery, then stow the windmill and use the batter to power the car upwind. However fast you wish.
Conceptually, you are harnessing the energy differential between the stationary ground and the moving wind. Then using that energy. No one would say this is voodoo, nor claim that thermodynamic principles are being violated.
this is… kinda the same idea abstracted.
I’ve had to listen to people come up with the wonderful “idea” of putting a wind turbine on an electric car, to charge the battery as it’s going along…
Are we sure this is not just an effect of wind gradient? That big windmill is up ~18 feet AGL, much higher than the ribbon telltale. One would expect higher wind velicity at that height. That’s one reason why we don’t takeoff downwind. Get up a little ways, lose airspeed and you come back down.
I bet a square sail that high would do the same thing.
Ummmm: It’s simple. When you go downwind at the speed of the wind then there’s no wind relative to you and you can’t extract any energy from the air.
But then the ground is rushing past you at the windspeed. Could you extract energy from the ground through the wheels?
The propeller disk stores energy like a flywheel. It is possible to use this energy to go faster than the wind for brief periods. However, the propeller will begin to slow down once the relative wind across it goes to zero or less. Steady state velocity for the system is slightly less than wind speed. However, the test setup doesn’t allow the vehicle to reach steady state due to variable winds and limited travel.
You have to do this in a wind tunnel, but no one seems interested in that.
They effectively did that first, with the miniature on the treadmill. The important thing is that the wind (still air) and the ground (moving surface of the belt) were moving relative to each other.
Regarding the wind tunnel, I mean.
In the video, they show tests with a scale vehicle on a treadmill. Their argument is that this is the same as a wind tunnel – the air and ground are moving at different speeds. From the vehicle’s point of view, there is no difference between the two.
The test setup is needlessly complex. They need a freewheeling prop on a load cell in a wind tunnel.
I feel the test setup is complex because they are trying to create a mystery where there is none.
Nope, that’s not what they are doing. They are extracting energy from the speed difference between the wind and the ground. They are effectively gearing the chassis in such a way that it is pushing back the plane of the “virtual sail” that is the prop, fast enough that the chassis is moving faster than the wind relative to the ground. It is a steady state, not a momentary acceleration.
If the relative wind speed is zero or less, the prop is expending energy. The prop will only expend energy until it’s kinetic energy is gone.
The prop will slow as it expends energy. As it slows, the relative wind will become positive and accelerate the vehicle.
The system will oscillate about a zero relative wind speed.
Anyone watching carefully will notice that the fan effect produced by the propeller is actually reducing the air speed in front of the vehicle. Therefore, using a streamer in front of the vehicle as a proof of exceeding the wind speed is not really any proof.at all. To use the streamer as a proof, it would have to be installed such that it is out of the influence of the fan effect, for example well above the height of the propeller, thereby being within the actual wind speed.
Maybe I’m wrong, but rather think that once going faster than the wind, the streamer is going through the air before the fan gets to it, so if anything, adds a wee bit of drag and slows it down. However, the fan is sucking air from the direction of the streamer and shoving it out the back, so might to some degree cause an exaggeration or slightly early appearance of going through still air. Quite far apart and fan is much higher up, so also maybe not.
Is the propeller high enough to have slightly higher wind speed than the streamer? Is the world flat? We shall never know.
Potato Jet is a good audio/video gear channel. The guy doing this video, he’s kind of a showboater.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)