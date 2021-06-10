Injection-Molded Glass Breakthrough Shatters Ceiling Of Work Methods

Glass is one of humanity’s oldest materials, and it is still used widely for everything from drinking vessels and packaging to optics and communications. Unfortunately, the methods for working with glass are stuck in the past. Most methods require a lot of high heat in the range of 1500 °C to 2000 °C, and they’re all limited in the complexity of shapes that can be made.
As far as making shapes goes, glass can be blown and molten glass pressed into molds. Glass can also be ground, etched, or cast in a kiln. Glass would be fantastic for many applications if it weren’t for the whole limited geometry thing. Because of the limitations of forming glass, some optic lenses are made with polymers, even though glass has better optical characteristics.
Ideally, glass could be injection molded like plastic. The benefits of this would be twofold: more intricate shapes would be possible, and they would have a much faster manufacturing time. Well, the wait is over. Researchers at Germany’s University of Freiburg have figured out a way to apply injection molding to glass. And it’s not just any glass — they’ve made highly-quality, transparent fused quartz glass, and they did it at lower temperatures than traditional methods. The team used x-ray diffraction to verify that the glass is amorphous and free of crystals, and were able to confirm its optical transparency three ways — light microscopy, UV-visible, and infrared measurements. All it revealed was a tiny bit of dust, which is to be expected outside of a clean room.
Polymers Make it Possible
This is exciting news for two big reasons: injection molding opens the door to complex shapes, and it’s also less energy-intensive than traditional glass forming methods. The team began this journey in 2017 by hacking a 3D printer to squirt glass paste instead of plastic. To do this, they made a printable powder from silica nanoparticles and a UV-curable polymer. While it certainly worked for making complex shapes, printing and curing was a slow, one-at-a-time process.
But now they have upgraded the process to work with injection molding. So what’s the secret? More space-age polymers. They started again with silica nanoparticles and added polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polyvinyl butryal (PVG). This produced a paste which they fed into an extruder, and the extruder squirted the plasticized glass into small intricate molds shaped like tiny gears, discs, and rooks.
Once they come out of the mold, the pieces hold themselves together thanks to the van der Waals interactions that occur between silica particles. These are weak electrostatic forces that bind molecules to one another. For a more permanent bond, the researchers first soak the pieces in water for several hours to wash away the PEG. Then they fire the pieces in two stages — once at 600° C to burn away the PVB, and a second time at 1300° C to fuse the silica particles together. At this point, the plastic is gone, and all that remains is glass.
Dr. Frederik Kotz, one of the researchers and group leader at materials startup Glassomer had this to say about their discovery:
We see great potential, especially for small high-tech glass components with complicated geometries. In addition to transparency, the very low coefficient of expansion of the glass also makes the technology interesting. Sensors and optics work reliably at any temperature if the key components are made of glass.
A New Class of Fast Glass
Although injection molding is faster than the team’s printing-and-curing process from a few years ago, there’s one catch: washing away the PEG has to be done over a number of days to keep the glass from cracking. Surely someone will come up with a way to do it faster. Maybe even before the next time the world needs glass vials for billions of doses of a new vaccine.
Images via Glassomer
12 thoughts on “Injection-Molded Glass Breakthrough Shatters Ceiling Of Work Methods”
Presumably there is a shrinkage to account for? (As there is with the some of the print-then-bake 3D printing metal filaments, and that other process where a silica paste is sintered at high temperature, pottery making.
For plastic you account for the thermal expansion of both the material and the mold, based on your nominal working temperature. Essentially your mold is machined to be slightly bigger than the part you intent to make. And if you are making precision parts, you either discard a few runs at the start of the day or you run a heater on your molds. I imagine all the same things apply to glass as well, but hotter.
Actually I misread the article the first time through. This glass injection is much colder than plastic injection molding. neat!
Using spur gears as the example is a little odd. Dimensional correctness is extremely important for gears, and any molded or printed gears that are meant for any real load or speed would need to be finish ground before use. I’m also pretty far from an expert in using ceramics for load bearing interfaces, but it seems like glass would not be great for gearing applications, where even the best-aligned systems will have some sliding action, and any backlash action could be devastating. I might be missing something, though, maybe extremely well aligned and finished glass spur gears wouldn’t require lubrication for moderate loads or something.
Cool tech. I wish the lead image was of something where incetion molded glass could have a more obvious impact, like cheap but complex lenses or something. I can imagine a stackup of injection-molded lenses where all they need is a thin (very cheap) gasket between their integrally molded spacers. That could drastically drop the price floor on low-distortion machine vision lenses.
I think the spur gear is just a challenging shape with traditional glass making. And easy to generate with arbitrary parameters in any CAD software. But I agree the actual gear itself is probably not useful. Might work to do an all glass clock, where gear precision is more important than strength.
So its basically 3D printed glass with plastic binders which I have no idea why no one had tried it before they did. Maybe everyone was too concerned with 3D printed metal to think hey we can glue these glass balls with plastic epoxy and then melt them together. Congrats on beating the rest of the world to the punch.
I’d assume that multiple people have been working on this. Unfortunately the paper is paywalled and so I can’t see the bibliography, but I’d bet there are a number of papers on adjacent/supporting research.
Doesn’t look like you get tempered glass either
I don’t see any reason it couldn’t be chemically strengthened.
So, can other chess pieces be formed with this process?
B^)
Sintered glass. Very cool
In 1979 I tried making some parts using the ingredients for porcelain mixed with silicon RTV and fired. It sort of worked but some ceramics grad students saw it and were able to add features to their work that were impossible without it. They were fired to Cone 10 (2300 def F or 1200 C).
I definitely could not see through it.
