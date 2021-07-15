If you are like us, you’ve wondered what all the hoopla about drones making home deliveries is about. Our battery-operated vehicles carry very little payload and still don’t have a very long range. Add sophisticated smarts and a couple of delivery packages and you are going to need a lot more battery. Or maybe not. Amazon’s recent patent filing shows a different way to do it.
In the proposed scheme, a delivery truck drives to a neighborhood and then deploys a bunch of wheeled or walking drones to deliver in the immediate area. Not only does that reduce the range requirement, but there are other advantages, as well.
For one, you’d expect the truck will keep the drones at full charge. In addition, most of the smarts for the drones live in the truck itself. The truck can track the drone position and calculate routes, commanding the relatively dumb drones to do what they are told. There’s even a provision for launching an aerial drone to help monitor the delivery robots.
Of course, you assume the main vehicle could also be autonomous, but too large to, say, drive up to your doorstep and drop off a box. So, when you think about it, it makes sense to have one robot bring a smaller robot or robots to handle the actual delivery. Is it really patentable? Don’t ask us, we aren’t lawyers.
What would the little drones look like? Maybe like this? We wonder if they’d communicate via Sidewalk?
8 thoughts on “Amazon Drones Don’t Go Far”
Are the actually autonomous or controlled by people in a less economically developed country?
I fear that there may be people in the US that consider these to be the same.
I was thinking about the same thing, except with manufacturing.
As they improve internet speeds and cut latency, we may see this happen.
People in countries such as India would control robotic work stations in the US or other first-world countries..
They would preform tasks that are currently to difficult for AI.
Kind of a “Tele-operation” that is cheaper than hiring a US or other worker.
Why not? The US is already remote controlling drones in their countries.
Yay, Free Pizza!
I wonder how large percentage of Amazon deliveries are to areas where this would make sense. It would have to be several packages at a time to a small area. Without ability to handle stair cases, door phones and elevators, it’s mostly limited to dense suburbs, where there would be maybe 20 houses within range. And not everyone orders from Amazon every week.
Yeah, considering the potential obstacles in its path like the ones you mention, plus vandalism and theft, this is as stupidly impractical of a business model as “drone deliveries.”
Public relations BS. The enormously variable delivery sites with steps , ramps, gates…. etc make this entirely impractical. I think these things are stunts pulled by large companies to keep stock prices up. Gets in the news . Makes em seem like they are innovating.
