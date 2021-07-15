Who doesn’t know the struggle? Buying an interesting piece of hardware for a song and a dance, and then finding that the device’s firmware and/or configuration file is locked down with various encryption or obfuscation methods. This was the experience [Ali Raheem] had when he got a TP-Link TL-MR3020 V3 for a mere 18 British Pounds, intending to use this 4G-capable router to increase internet reliability.
Naturally this can all be done when staying inside the vendor-provided marked lines, which in this case meant ignoring the encrypted configuration files. As the owner of the hardware, this was of course unacceptable and thus [Ali] got a firmware image from the TP-Link site to see what could be gleaned from it in terms of encryption keys and other hints.
After obtaining the TP-Link-provided BIN file, the application of binwalk helpfully extracted the files embedded in it, followed by John the ripper decrypting the passwords in the
/etc/passwd.bak file, and ultimately finding the encrypted
/etc/default_config.xml file. Searching for this filename string in the rest of the extracted files led to
/lib/libcmm.so.
Dropping this shared library file into Ghidra to disassemble its code, [Ali] found a function suspiciously called
decryptFile. Inside was a reference to the global key string, which when tossed into OpenSSL and after some fiddling turned out to decrypt the XML configuration file in
des-ecdb mode. From this point dropping in one’s own configuration files should be no problem after encrypting them to make the firmware happy. Nice work!
8 thoughts on “Using Ghidra To Extract A Router Configuration Encryption Key”
It’s a shame that OpenWRT has got too big to support this and the WR-703n – they’re nice little (with the emphasis on little for the 703n!) boxes.
I’m pretty sure you still can build your own image for 703n, if you drop WebGUI (and probably add USB storage support for extroot to install functionality later).
Or you can switch to MR3020v3 from the article, which is tiny bit bigger, but with 8MB flash and 64MB RAM it’s still supported (although that’s running out as well)
There are also Gl.Inet devices like GL-AR150 (same platform as WR-703n with 2 ethernet ports and 8/64 memory) and GL-MT300N-V2 (same platform as MR-3020v3, 2x ethernet, 16/128 memory), both supported by OpenWRT and, despite dual ethernet, smaller than WR703n (maybe a bit thicker)
+1 for the AR150 (and the entire GLI line). The 150 in particular is a sharp sharp multi tool if you know how to use image builder.
MR3020, despite it’s marketing is in no way, shape or form 4G capable. It just has an USB port you can stuff a modem in.
It’s supported by OpenWRT (previous versions too, but you need to build your own image with bare minimum of packets due to 32MB flash), so while [Alis] approach is a nice experiment in breaking in, the practicality of it is limited.
TL-MR3020 v3: 8MB flash, 64MB RAM. Good enough for latest openwrt without any tweaks.
Great article. I like the description of what tools are available, and how they can be used. I might never need to do this, but if I did I’d find this article with a handy reference guide. Just like with textbooks it’s useful to have a worked example.
Am I the only nut job that wraps open wrt firmware updates in PGP? Sure the key is on the flash – but no one is getting it from the binary in flight.
Not sure these are strictly 4G Capable – They take a PPP / Serial USB or Ethernet CDC device and share it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)