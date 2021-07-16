You might think of interpreters as only good for writing programs. Many people learned programming on some kind of interpreter — like BASIC — because you get immediate feedback and don’t have to deal with the complexities of a compiler. But interpreters can have other uses like parsing configuration files, for example. [Sakib] has a very complete tutorial about writing an interpreter in Scala, but even if you use another language, you might find the tutorial useful.
We were impressed because the tutorial uses formal parsing using a lexer and a parser. This is how you’d be taught to do it in a computer science class, but not how everyone does it.
For example, if you wanted to parse commands of HELP, PRINT, and EXIT you could compare each string, but it is nicer to break the input into tokens (lexing) and then examine the tokens for combinations.
Doing it this way lets you identify types of tokens like “floating point number” or “integer” or “operator” and that makes interpreting things like math expressions easier. You can also more easily deal with issues like handling binding so that multiplication, for example, happens before addition.
Tiny computers can benefit from tiny interpreters. Of course, we like Forth, but that’s a different style of interpreter.
One thought on “Interpreters In Scala”
Using a lexer and parser is NOT how you are supposed to do it. I know someone who did it that way and made a miserably slow and almost unusable industrial device that way, which nobody could figure out why its performance was so miserable for ten years because of closed source. For an interpreter you need keyword interpretation that is FAST, because it has to happen every time you encounter a new keyword. This is why even the earliest BASIC interpreters pre-compiled keywords to tokens easily identified by ASCII bit 8 being set that could be quickly processed. Lexers and parsers are compiler tools meant to be used when you are building a tool like a compiler compiler that has to handle any language syntax you might ever throw at it, and must be versatile and doesn’t have to be fast because it will only ever see each of those keywords once, before it writes the machine code that becomes the final program.
My fundamental complaint about that device was met wtih bafflement. “What do you want,” the programmer who built it asked, “it’s a 20 MHz 16-bit embedded controller.”
“I want it to be faster than the 4 MHz 8-bit device I learned on in 1980, and it’s not.”
“Well there’s a lot of interrupt overhead and all you know.”
“If there was that much interrupt overhead it wouldn’t work at all. There is something wrong with your interpreter.”
And there was. He had used the lexer from his compiler textbook when he was taught compiler design in college, in the early 1990’s when you were also taught to “never optimize” your code.
