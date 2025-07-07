Splice CAD: Cable Harness Design Tool

Cable harness design is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of electronics design, just as essential as PCB design. While numerous software options exist for PCB design, cable harness design tools are far less common, making innovative solutions like Splice CAD particularly exciting. We’re excited to share this new tool submitted by Splice CAD.

Splice CAD is a browser-based tool for designing cable assemblies. It allows users to create custom connectors and cables while providing access to a growing library of predefined components. The intuitive node editor enables users to drag and connect connector pins to cable wires and other pinned connectors. Those familiar with wire harnesses know the complexity of capturing all necessary details, so having a tool that consolidates these properties is incredibly powerful.

Among the wire harness tools we’ve featured, Splice CAD stands out as the most feature-rich to date. Users can define custom connectors with minimal details, such as the number of pins, or include comprehensive information like photos and datasheets. Additionally, by entering a manufacturer’s part number, the tool automatically retrieves relevant data from various distributor websites. The cable definition tool is equally robust, enabling users to specify even the most obscure cables.

Once connectors, cables, and connections are defined, users can export their designs in multiple formats, including SVG or PDF for layouts, and CSV for a detailed bill of materials. Designs can also be shared via a read-only link on the Splice CAD website, allowing others to view the harness and its associated details. For those unsure if the tool meets their needs, Splice CAD offers full functionality without requiring an account, though signing in (which is free) is necessary to save or export designs. The tool also includes a version control system, ideal for tracking design changes over time. Explore our other cable harness articles for more tips and tricks on building intricate wire assemblies.