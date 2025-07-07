When Is A Synth A Woodwind? When It’s A Pneumatone

Ever have one of those ideas that’s just so silly, you just need to run with it? [Chris] from Sound Workshop ran into that when he had the idea that became the Pneumatone: a woodwind instrument that plays like a synth.

In its 3D printed case, it looks like a giant polyphonic analog synth, but under the plastic lies a pneumatic heart: the sound is actually being made by slide whistles. We always thought of the slide whistle as a bit of a gag instrument, but this might change our minds. The sliders on the synth-box obviously couple to the sliders in the whistles. The ‘volume knobs’ are actually speed controllers for computer fans that feed air into the whistles. The air path is possibly not ideal– there’s a bit of warbling in the whistles at some pitches– but the idea is certainly a fun one. Notes are played by not blocking the air path out the whistle, as you can see in the video embedded below.

Since the fans are always on, this is an example of a drone instrument, like bagpipes or the old hacker’s favourite, the hurdy gurdy. [Chris] actually says in his tip– for which we are very thankful– that this project takes inspiration not from those projects but from Indian instruments like the Shruthi Box and Tanpura. We haven’t seen those on Hackaday yet, but if you know of any hacks involving them, please leave a tip.