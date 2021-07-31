Electronic toys of yesteryear were fantastic objects of desire, but came with the fatal flaw of requiring batteries. Batteries that cost more than the average youngster’s pocket money and for which the pestered parent were usually unwilling to fork out every couple of days to support an incessant playing habit. It’s something [Sen] has addressed for the Nintendo Game Boy, and rather than cutting the device up and soldering wires, the result is a unit that neatly slots into the existing 4AA battery enclosure.
Electrically it’s a simple case of wiring up an Adafruit module and a pouch cell, but that’s not the essence of the job in this case. Instead a huge quantity of work and iteration has gone into CAD design to the perfect-fitting pack. It’s sure to be a boon for today’s Game Boy player, but much more than that it should be of interest to owners of far more devices that take four AA cells. Most of us probably keep a few packs of AAs for just those moments, perhaps meanwhile something like this could be a handy thing to have instead.
More traditional conversions resort to extreme measures, as with this Game Boy Color.
4 thoughts on “A LiPo Cell Makes A 4AA Pack For A GameBoy”
Most devices that runs on 3 or 4 AA can be run on a power bank :)
But a power bank outputs 5V. How can a device working on 4 x 1.5V = 6V run happily on a 3.7V LiOn battery?
I checked the page and he doesn’t use a step up converter as well.
The only device I did a similar mod on was my HP48SX, but that was working on 3 AAA batteries. And I wasn’t surprised that worked because the HP48 could run off NiMH batteries, so 3×1.2V.
Actually, I did this mod on the nipper remote controlled car as well, which was also fitted with a 3 x NiCd batteries pack. But my point is I never thought of trying with a device using 4 batteries, that is w/o a step up converter.
battery operated devices must be able to run on a variety of voltages. a alkaline battery can vary between something like 1.7 to 0.8 volts depending on charge and quality. a lipo is around 4.2 when fully charged. so when fully charged the device will behave like its almost discharged.
so you should be able use the top 20% of the capacity. so not happliy …rather like its on life support :-P
It uses cmos technology which run down to 3v.
