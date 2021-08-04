It seems that the folks at Espressif are doing their best to produce chips to fit every possible niche in the microcontroller-with-radio market, because here comes news of their latest chip bearing the ESP32 name: a single-core 96MHz RISC-V part with built-in IEEE 802.15.4 to support ZigBee 3.x and Thread 1.x. The ESP32-H2 is not the most powerful of the Espressif line-up, but it will find its place in home automation products and projects.
The ESP32-H2 joins a multitude of other IEEE 802.15.4 devices from manufacturers such as Microchip, ST, NXP, and Nordic in an increasingly crowded marketplace, so what can if offer that the others can’t? If previous ESP chips are anything to go by we’d expect it to compete on price as well as the obvious attraction for developers used to working with other Espressif products. We look forward as always to seeing what you do with it.
4 thoughts on “New Part Day: An ESP With ZigBee”
Probably more interesting from home automation enthusiasts is Thread support, if someone develops a Material library you’d have a off the shelf extremely low cost way to link devices using Apple HomePod mini into HomeKit for the first time as well as Google Home and I presume Amazon?
IEEE 802.14.4 is a typo, right?
I’m kind of interested in these.
It’ll depende on consumption.
Well spotted, thanks!
If Thread gets a standardized application layer so everything Just Works like Zigbee 3.0 tries to do, this could be *the* way to do IoT once it gets an Arduino. I was just blown away the first time I tried ZigBee and everything just connected right away.
I wonder if Thread will keep that same easy pairing or if you’ll have to use an app and a cloud service or something. I’m a bit suspicious of how flexible it is, it seems like being IP based invites a lot of “creativity” instead of compatibility.
