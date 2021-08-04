Better Mousetraps (or Screw Drives) Don’t Always Win

I’ve noticed, lately, that slotted screw heads are all but gone on new equipment. The only thing that I find remarkable about that is that it took so long. While it is true that slotted heads have been around for ages, better systems are both common and have been around for at least a century.
The reason slotted heads — technically known as the drive — are so common is probably because they are very easy to make. A hacksaw is sufficient for the job and there are other ways to get there, too. The only advantages I know of for the user is that you can easily clean a slotted drive and — possibly — use field expedient items like butter knives and quarters to turn the screw. I’ve heard people claim that it also is a feature that the screwdriver can pry things like paint can lids, but that’s a feature of the tool, not the screw drive.
The disadvantages, though, are significant. It is very hard to apply lots of torque to a slotted screw drive without camming it out or snapping the head off the screw. The screwdriver isn’t self-centering either, so applying force off-axis is common and contributes to the problem.
A Bit of History
Threaded wood for things like olive presses started showing up about 2,000 years ago or so. By the 15th century, metal screws appeared, but being hand-made they were not very regular and were only popular in limited applications. Job and William Wyatt patented a screw machine in 1760, but it would be ten more years before a workable model would appear.
In 1770, Englishman Jesse Ramsden invented the first workable screw-cutting lathe which he used to create micrometers and other scientific instruments. He was also a mathematician and you may know him from his contributions to optics. Around 1800, Henry Maudslay invented a large screw-cutting lathe and American machinist David Wilkinson created a similar lathe. The lathe allowed for the production of interchangeable parts which were key to the industrial revolution where people like Eli Whitney were able to move to mass production of items like guns which had previously been one-of-a-kind.
Prior to Maudslay’s inventions, lathes were generally operated with a foot treadle and the operator simply held the tool to the work piece. This was not accurate enough to cut threads, so screws were made by the freehand use of chisels and files. Maudslay’s lathe had changeable gears that allowed for different pitch threads. Wilkerson’s was a larger machine, but was not easily configurable. Even so, the government used around 200 lathes like Wilkerson’s and awarded him $10,000 for the invention — That would be about a quarter of a million dollars today.
All of this time, the heads were nearly always a simple slot. In 1744, you could get a flat blade that fit a carpenter’s brace sort of like today’s drills will take a drive bit. By 1800, though, handheld screwdrivers were common.
Cutting threads with a lathe is only one way to form threads. While it is precise, it is also expensive and weakens the metal. Cold rolling is economical and doesn’t remove any metal, but the first attempts by William Keane in 1836 failed because cast iron dies were not up to the task. In 1867 Harvey J. Harwood also attempted cold rolling, but practical thread formation using this method had to wait for Hayward Harvey and Charles Rogers in the early 1880s. Some special bolts are still cut, though, and the video below shows a modern operation, and the second video shows the more usual modern process.
Modern Problems
Ironically, while assembly lines became possible because of standard screw threads, they also were responsible for dissatisfaction with the slotted drive. Inventors wanted to do better. In 1908, Canadian Peter Robertson invented a square-head screw drive where the driver and the hole had a slight taper. There had been other attempts at producing similar drives, but they were all difficult to manufacture and did not catch on. Robertson’s invention was conducive to inexpensive manufacturing using a die.
This has several advantages. First, the drive is self-centering. Second, the driver won’t slip out even at high levels of torque. The Canadian Model T Ford used over 700 Roberson screws.
Ford and Phillips
Ford found that the Robertson drive saved a few bucks on the production cost of each car, but was wary of having a single supplier. Robertson, however, had a bad experience licensing in England and was reticent to enter into another license deal.
In the 1930s, Henry Philips building on work by John Thompson, had introduced the Phillips drive for screws. This also self-centered and was more amenable to automated methods compared to a slotted drive. Too much torque could cam out the head, though, as you’ve probably experienced. The company claimed this as a feature to prevent over tightening. GM wound up using the Phillips drive in the 1936 Cadillac, and its popularity was assured.
Robertson drive screws account for almost all screws sold in Canada and are virtually unused everywhere else. Even though most people consider the Robertson drive superior, a business decision made it a small player.
Even More
There are a staggering number of drive types out there, many of which don’t have the problems the Phillips head has. William Allen’s hex drive is used in many applications. Pozidriv is uncommon outside of Japan. Yet the slotted drive survives and Phillips remains nearly ubiquitous in much of the world.
It makes us wonder. The old saying is that if you build a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your door. But that doesn’t seem to be true. It is more like if you build a better mousetrap, market it successfully, build a great distribution network, and defend your intellectual property… well, you get the idea.
I focused on the driver technology, but the screw threads themselves are a fascinating design that our own Dan Maloney dove into a few years back. If you want to know more about other types of bolts and their appeal, the amusing video below has a lot of good information. It still doesn’t answer the question of why we don’t see more use of “better” drives. What do you think?
If you want to try your own bolts, maybe you need a mini lathe. Or maybe you just want some advice on getting the perfect set of screwdrivers.
16 thoughts on “Better Mousetraps (or Screw Drives) Don’t Always Win”
thanks for calling them slotted heads instead of flat heads. for everyone who constantly gets this wrong, slotted describes the driver shape. flat describes the shape of the screw’s head.
Quite the opposite. All the wood screws we’ve got here in Poland are Pozidriv (except some hex and torx) and Phillips can rarely be seen.
True for Germany too.
PZ screws were/are THE screws for wood but are being replaced with torx.
The author should have written JIS.
Actually, it is probably the JIS drives I’m thinking of which are very similar to Pozidriv except for markings and the exact angle of the blades, but — I think — they are actually cross-compatible.
Anyone with vintage Japanese motorcycle experience will reassure you that pozidrive drivers are not compatible with JIS soft French cheese fasteners.
FWIW, Robertson (square) drive screws are readily available in the US, but they’re not typically stocked in the big box stores like Lowes or Home Depot. I get mine from Dunn Lumber in the Seattle area, and greatly prefer them to either Philips drive, or the abominable star-drive monstrosities the box stores seem to be foisting on the unwitting public. The screws I usually get are dual-drive, which will work with either a square bit or a Philips bit.
I remember the square drive screw being ubiquitous in mobile homes in the 80s, as far as I know they are still. Interior, though; the aluminum exteriors were hex head self tapping screws with sealant or a washer.
Star drives much like anything work best when using the correct size. Much better that the Phillips.
not sure i agree. i haven’t used a robertson drive, but you can tell right off that it has the problem of sizing. a small screw has to have a small drive by necessity, and a bigger screw wants a bigger drive for greater strength (or it will cam out too), so you have to have a bunch of different robertson drivers handy.
i have this problem with allen wrenches already…i’ve got a big set of english and of metric, and of course i have backup sets purchased when i couldn’t find the original sets. and they’re surprisingly eager to cam out, especially if you use the wrong size. whomst amongus has never used a 3mm on a 1/8″? and once you’ve cammed out the wrench itself, good golly you might as well throw out the whole set. but you won’t, you own’t even throw out that wrench because having a cammed out wrench of some odd size is so much better than not having it at all. the cycle continues. it’s awful.
philips is great because it’s the best self-centering, and you can compensate for its tendency to cam out by Just Pushing Harder. unless you are aiming for maximum torque, i usually have good luck one-size-fits-all for philips, though i can lay my hands on 4 different sized drivers. and they’re so ubiquitous, it doesn’t seem foolish of me to own 4 of the same philips screwdriver the way it does to own 4 complete sets of allen wrenches.
compared to philips, i find that slotted drive is pretty good about not camming out, especially if you use the right size. and again, i really only own 4 sizes of slotted drivers and that seems to be sufficient. but that lack of self-centering is brutal. the big consolation prize for slotted drive is if the head isn’t actually recessed then you can turn any torx or security bolt or whatever screw into a slotted drive with common tools!
overall my favorite is philips drive within a hex head. 99% of the time it’s more convenient to use the philips, but if you strip it, or if you need more torque, or so on, the hex head is always there to save the day.
“i have this problem with allen wrenches”…”and they’re surprisingly eager to cam out, especially if you use the wrong size.”
I think you are treating cam-out and stripping as the same thing. Cam-out is where the tool is rejected when torque is applied, and this may, or may not, damage the tool or the screw drive. Stripping is where the tool damages the drive in the screw so as to make it difficult or impossible to turn the screw using normal means.
Allens tend to strip when the tool isn’t fully engaged or the wrong size tool is used, but rarely cam out.
that’s a good point, or an interesting distinction anyways. though i have yet to see a cam out event that didn’t damage the screw or drive. :)
but i’ve had both with allen. not sure why. i’ll cop to operator error but that doesn’t fix the problem.
“philips is great because it’s the best self-centering, and you can compensate for its tendency to cam out by Just Pushing Harder.”
And that’s how screws get stripped out, especially if some chucklehead is improperly using the ‘ugga dugga’ machine to drive the screws. (aka an impact driver, or a drill with the clutch locked out or turned too far up.)
I have… a *lot* of bits for just about everything, normal heads, traditional security screws, and the goofy ones like the dreaded Pentalobe screws Apple is so very fond of.
Robertson square hole would also takes up a lot of space in the screw head for really tiny screws.
Torx solves the Cam-out issue with Allen.
If I have to deal with removing screws that I don’t have a bit for or a Cam-out one, I usually dremel a slot head with a cutting wheel. :P
One correction, you say Pozidrive is uncommon outside Japan. In UK virtually all “cross head” wood screws are Pozidrive while machine screws are almost always Philips.i wish we would standardise to one type!
And worse, even thought Phillips head drivers (sorta) fit, they really don’t, and one ends up trashing the screw, the driver, or both. :(
