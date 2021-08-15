Heavy rainfall in Northern Europe last month caused disastrous flooding in several countries. [Daniel Jedecke] was on assignment in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany during the floods and saw the damage firsthand. He was struck by the lack of emergency power, and set about the task of designing a simple, portable power pack.
[Daniel] wanted his system to be as simple and maintenance-free as possible, and well as inexpensive. He passed by the traditional solutions such as gasoline fueled generators or advanced chemistry battery packs. Instead, he settled on the ordinary car battery — they’re easy to obtain in a pinch, and he found a used 45 Ah one sitting in his basement. To keep the system portable, he decided on a single 80 W monocrystalline solar panel which comes with a smart battery charge controller. An inverter provides standard (for Germany) 240 VAC in addition to the +12 VDC output.
The whole thing, except the panel, is installed in an off-the-shelf toolbox with the pieces secured to a custom-made wood frame. We think [Daniel]’s goals were met: made from standard materials, long-lasting without excessive maintenance, portable, and providing both DC and AC outputs for everyday use. Way back in 2015 we wrote about an emergency battery pack using rechargeable drill batteries. Do you keep an emergency power pack handy in case of outages or disasters?
10 thoughts on “Solar Fueled Emergency Power Pack”
My emergency power pack is two ebike batteries, having a total of 600 Wh. But it would be a good idea to work out the wiring to run some LED lights off them ahead of time.
I got lots of back up power. Will use my drone batteries for powering 5volt USB stuff(charging, fans) using a USB buck converter and I got 5 of 7AH SLA for 12 volt stuff and I got a solar cart like the one he made with 70AH of batteries and 445 watts of panels and inverter. Check out Sunpowercart dot com for the cart they sell plans or ready to go. The big panels fold up flat and the 45 watt is mounted on top of the tool cart for trickle charging the batteries when in standby. Would suck to have flat batteries when you needed it!
Of course got a generator for the fridge and a window AC unit, after 1 or 2 hurricanes taking power out for days, YOU WILL want that AC unit even if you got to siphon gas out of a car LOL. Cold showers only last so long and it’s alot easier sleeping if the temp isn’t sweating while sitting still hot!
While 12V backup solutions have some merit for really small loads, they don’t have the ability to do much more than to run some lights and charge some phones (which is much better done at 12V than inverting to 120/240V).
A 45 AH battery (if you could get all of the 45AH hour out of it, which you probably can’t) is 540 WH. A refrigerator is around 120W, which means less than 4 hours of run time.
A hot water heater, 4,000 watts, or about 6 minutes.
I hate to blow the wind out of sails. But it’s better to realize what you can do than find out when the lights go out. Honestly, fuel powered generators are about the only way to handle power outages.
Have a mix. A couple Harbor Freight panels and a propane powered generator.
I can tell you from personal experience that 450W solar with 220AH marine leisure battery will comfortably run an under counter fridge at the OPs latitude continuously in all but the shoulder months. Only an idiot would try to run a 3kW water heater from such an arrangement – direct heat propane is much better suited to that task, whether in a water heater designed for the job or using a kettle on a camping gas stove. Slightly OT, if you have solar and can divert the surplus to DC immersion, then that’s a good option.
Really depends on your priorities – a small portable pack with some self charging like this is more the camping trip type use case – you are daft if you really expect to power a 21st century life from anything that small, but powering some lights, a music player, radio, even high power computer (for a while) each day is very much possible..
If you want to power a modern lifestyle just on solar you need a roof full of panels, and massively more battery – just running the fridge over the night is a few KWh… Maybe more – depends on the size of your roof and just how profligate with electric consumption you are…
I have a few 3KVA APC UPS units each rewired to four external 12V 75Ah gel cells (48V).
These provide back up power for the sump pump, fridge, freezer, computers, work bench, etc…
One of these days I want to do a whole house battery back up with used electric vehicle packs.
After living off the grid for over 10 years, I can say this. There’s no such thing as having lots of backup power because unless you put $5k to10k into a system to get upwards of 1kw of solar and or combined with wind along with 300+ A/H, you aint got squat and that 300A/H is not going to last long, at one time I had over 5k A/H’s with a 2kw inverter, a 1.2kw inverter and a couple of smaller ones to run loads and it still wasn’t enough for some things ! Dividing your loads up on different inverters is actually cheaper and smarter than having 1 big inverter. It’s also a little more efficient, plus as with anything else it can fail. So you won’t loose all of your power in that case. It’s harder to set up though. Sure a portable system is nice if you have to watch a few hours of TV, listen to a radio or use a few LED lights for night time whatever. If the power goes out and you live somewhere with a water well that needs a pump running? Or have a freezer, refrig, or some other essential appliance that cannot be left off for long periods you’re screwed. Sure it’s nice to have an AC but that isn’t an essential appliance. If it’s a warmer climate a ceiling fan or even a floor fan would be nice but not an absolute. All these so called portable power packs are about good for nothing more than tailgate parties, a day at the beach or camping. We are power pigs anymore and it’s going to be a major factor in survival in the future if something isn’t done to stop burning fuels. The pollution from manufacturing all that solar stuff and batteries is going to be another factor along with all of our other hi-tech stuff. I’m not off the grid anymore at least for now and my fore seeable future on account of several things. I am living in a motorhome on a rental lot with shore power but I do have 400 watts of solar on the roof with 330A/H of battery, a 4kw generator, it doesn’t run but I intend to fix it some day. I would like to return off grid but health reasons and age of me and the wife most likely will not make that a for sure thing.
I do agree that LiPo are a higher fire risk which is why I prefer LiFePO4, but the argument that they may be hard to obtain seems suspect. Sure you can pull lead acid batteries out of a car, but this project also depends on acquiring a solar panel and charge controller which I assume were ordered? A modern, higher-performing battery doesn’t seem like too much extra difficulty to acquire.
With Lead Acid chemistry, you only want to discharge to 50% of the Ah rating to avoid battery damage, so this setup really only supplies 270 Wh nominally whereas with lithium you can pull the full 100% nominal rating. Lead acid also can be damaged by sitting at partial charge and need to be fully charged every 2-4 weeks or kept on a float charger. A LiFePO4 can sit and only loses around 3% per month in self-discharge. A modern LiFePO4 battery with a good controller is a huge performance increase over comparable lead acid: https://www.power-sonic.com/blog/lithium-vs-lead-acid-batteries/
For the same 320 euro price, you can get an all in one LiFePO4 “portable power station” that is smaller, lighter, higher capacity, and may include additional outputs like USB-C PD. Granted, it could be hard to obtain during a disaster scenario, but it is inexpensive and useful enough that I think everyone should have one or two around for emergencies.
I have 5KW of solar during daytime ( permanent installation), 10KWh of battery storage and a 5KW inverter. Inow wish I had installed a 10KW inverter instead, any time the load exceeds the inverter capacity, it trips and then takes about 1 minute to auto-reset (a major pita). when the sun sets any less than 10 KWh is a waste of time when when only 2 fridges, the lights and a TV is on.
