Tesla have boldly claimed that one day they’ll ship a Roadster complete with a cold-gas thruster for truly ridiculous acceleration. Whether or not that ever comes to pass remains to be seen, but [Engineering After Hours] decided to try out the technology on an RC car instead.
The thruster uses a pair of disposable CO2 canisters to deliver 1770 g of thrust via a converging-diverging nozzle. Actuated by servos and a simple valve, the system dumps the high-pressure CO2 to help accelerate the car up to speed. Paired with sticky tires and a powerful brushless motor, the plan was to try and beat Tesla’s claimed 1.1 second 0-60mph acceleration figure for the thruster-boosted roadster.
Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the RC car led to stability issues, largely due to the mounting of the thruster itself. Additionally, the high weight of the car – around 4.3kg – meant that at best, the thruster would only add 0.5g to the vehicle’s acceleration.
While the car didn’t net a quick 0-60 time, it’s still neat to see a cold gas thruster on an RC car. It may not have been a Tesla-beater like some earlier projects, but it was cool all the same. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “A Cold Gas Thruster On An RC Car”
I had a model car (Monogram or Revell) back in the sixties powered by CO2 capsules… nobody tried to be fancy calling it a “cold gas thruster”, tho.
I had one of the Estes Land Rockets with “re-usable Coldpower Engine” when I was a kid. It had a small, closed aluminum cylinder with a nozzle on one end. You filed it with a compressed air can and a small host. Basically the same thing they sell now to blow the dust out of electronic equipment.
https://plans.rocketshoppe.com/estes/est4001/est4001.htm
Every year in junior high school shop class, we built CO2 cars out of Pinewood Derby kits.
We built the cars like a traditional Pinewood Derby, but drilled a large hole in the back for a CO2 cart and put an eyelet on the bottom for a guide wire. The shop teacher had a launcher that consisted of a firing pin inside a collet, two of which were mounted at the right height on a vertical plywood sheet. The track was two pieces of string run through the eyelets and secured by nails in wooden expansion joints in the sidewalk behind the school.
Every student got to race them tournament style. The previous heat’s winner got to kick the board to launch the cars. After the winner was crowned the teacher let those of us who still had rocket motors left over from the previous unit put those in the cars instead. This proved far more exciting, with at least one instance of a car flying into the side of the school.
