In our community we’re no strangers to making things, and there are plenty among us who devote their efforts to modelmaking. It’s uncommon, though, for a scale model of something to be made using the exact same techniques as whatever it’s copying. Instead a model might be made from card, foam, glassfibre, or resin. [tiny WORLD] takes an opposite tack, building scale model civil engineering projects just as they would have been for real. (Video, embedded below.)
Here, a scale model of the Hoover Dam bypass bridge is made as the original, from reinforced concrete. In place of rebar is a wire grid in place of wooden shuttering is what looks like foam board, the concrete is a much smoother mortar, but otherwise it’s the real thing. We see the various bridge parts being cast in situ, with the result being as strong as you’d expect from the original.
We can see that this is a great technique for modelling concrete buildings and structures, but it’s also a material that we think might have other applications at this scale. How would the rigidity, strength, and mass of small-scale reinforced cement compare to 20-20 extrusion, 3D-printed plastic, or wood, for example? Regardless, it’s interesting to watch, as you can see from the video below the break.
Thanks [Michael Field] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “Reinforced Concrete: Versatile At Any Size?”
Just get some passivated glass fibres and you will never think about the steel armature anzmore. It is so much better to cast Glas fiber reinforced concrete. The outcome is almost always superior both in aesthetics and mechanics as soon as you learn the details.
Amazing work!
I’m curious how (down) scaling a concrete construction affects other dimensions. Relative strength as the obvious question. But what about weather resistance? Lifetime? Cost?
I would expect that water ingress into concrete is a limiting factor here. Let’s say water penetrates to about 2cm from the surface and coroodes rebar, then the miniaturized version is bound to fail. Freezing water might also break things. But again, on this scale and dedication, an expoy coating or paint could be feasible?
On a semi-related topic, a few years ago I came across scaling of optical systems.
The overall volume / weight of a lens scales with third power of a linear size (diameter) so material cost goes with third power.
Efforts for polishing and surface coating/ finish goes with surface area (second power).
As a result it is plausible to have a cellphone lens with 3mm diameter and f1. 4 for ~1USD at a similar optical quality as a DSLR 1000USD lens.
Scaling the pixel size however affects low loght performance and noise
He he, a giant Indian!
:o)
