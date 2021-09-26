If you are lucky, you’ve never experienced the heartbreak of watching a loved one lose their ability to do simple tasks. However, as hackers, we have the ability to customize solutions to make everyday tasks more accessible. That’s what [omerrv] did by creating a very specific function remote control. The idea is to provide an easy-to-use interface for the most common remote functions.
This is one of those projects where the technology puzzle is now pretty easy to solve: IR remotes are well-understood and there are plenty of libraries for recording and playing back signals. The real work is to understand the user’s challenges and come up with a workable compromise between something useful and something too complex for the user to deal with.
Fortunately, with all the prototyping tools readily available now, it is easy to experiment with different setups to see what would work best. Larger keys? Color coding? A different arrangement of buttons? All of those things are easy to experiment with and, of course, what works for one person might not work for another. Even given time, it is possible that different configurations will work better or worse for the same person.
It isn’t likely that you’d duplicate [omerrv’s] remote directly. It may not work for your purpose. But it is a good inspiration on how we can use our ability to create customized hardware to improve the quality of life for those who need help.
We’ve seen similar projects — each one is a bit different. We wonder if old-fashioned remotes with their natural limitations would be a bit easier for people to handle?
4 thoughts on “Elderly Remote Keeps Things Simple”
2 weeks ago I 3D-printed a “box” that goes around the remote that covers all the keys except those that the user actually needs. (93, dementia: Does not want to look at EPG or access other functions than what a 1980 TV could do. So: change channels, change volume.)
P.S. Latest news: He’s broken the box: the bottom came off, but it is still functional.
When my mom got the point where she couldn’t use her TV remote of 10 years, I made her a single speaker with a next button and volume to play music. Used a DF Robot MP3 player, it was simple and she enjoyed the music of her youth for the rest of her life. Thanks for the article.
This is total clickbait! This doesn’t control the elderly at all! ;)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)