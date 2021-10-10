To find your position on the earth’s surface there are a variety of satellite-based navigation systems in orbit above us, and many receiver chipsets found in mobile phones and the like can use more than one of them. Should you not wish to be tied to a system produced by a national government though, there’s now an alternative. It comes not from an official source though, but as a side-effect of something else. Researchers at Ohio State University have used the Starlink satellite broadband constellation to derive positional fixing, achieving a claimed 8-metre accuracy.
The press release is light on information about the algorithm used, but since it mentions that it relies on having advance knowledge of the position and speed of each satellite we’re guessing that it measures the Doppler shift of each satellite’s signal during a pass to determine a relative position which can be refined by subsequent observations of other Starlink craft.
The most interesting takeaway is that while this technique leverages the Starlink network, it doesn’t have any connection to the service itself. Instead it’s an entirely passive use of the satellites, and though its accuracy is around an order of magnitude less than that achievable under GPS it delivers a position fix still useful enough to fit the purposes of plenty of users.
Earlier in the year there was some amusement when the British government bought a satellite broadband company under the reported impression it could plug the gap left by their withdrawal from the European Galileo project. Given this revelation, maybe they were onto something after all!
Thanks [Renze] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “GPS? With Starlink, We Don’t Need It Any More!”
8-metre accuracy is great and all… though it’s still worse than the original GPS. :/
The real question is, what possible application could make this useful?
Multi-GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou, …) already uses the information from multiple GNSS to increase location accuracy using Kalman filtering. The more satellites you can see the lower the error. So since Starlink still has way more satellites to deploy the 8 metre accuracy will only improve.
But the problem with using Starlink is the downlink frequencies are 10.7 – 12.7 GHz, 17.8 – 18.6 GHz, 18.8 – 19.3 GHz, 37.5 – 42.5 GHz which are very far away from the other GNSS satellites (search for “GNSS Frequencies and Signals”). You would need a totally separate system just to access the Starlink signals which at those frequencies would need to be outdoors and in direct line of sight.
>Should you not wish to be tied to a system produced by a national government though, there’s now an alternative.
Ties to a single private company.
What’s wrong with Galileo GNSS?
That’s my point. Galileo is intergovernmental (EU). I wouldn’t want to tie to a single private company over something (inter-)governmental for something like navigation.
Even better idea is one of those fancy jobs that can use multiple systems.
For sure, and bring a map and a sextant and a compas too.
