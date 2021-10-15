If you’ve done anything with modern lighting effects, you’ve probably heard of DMX, also known as DMX512. Ever wonder what’s really happening under the hood? If so, then you should have a look at [EEForEveryone’s] video on the topic, which you can see below.
At the core, the DMX512 uses RS485, but adds software layers and features. The video uses the OSI model to show how the system works.
Of course, RS485 is just a physical layer like a serial port. The DMX standard defines an actual protocol. If you haven’t used RS485 before, there’s a good explanation of differential signaling and why it is important when you have high data rates or long signal paths. There’s also a discussion of alternate physical layers such as networked DMX512 and wireless DMX.
The 512 part of the name refers to the maximum number of devices on the bus. However, with the networked variation you can use a single Ethernet cable to connect up to 400 DMX busses to one network device. That’s quite a few DMX channels. Each channel is a byte, so a typical RGB LED, for example, consumes three channels.
We’ve seen DMX in a backpack. If you do it right, the DMX can not only react to music, it can be part of the instrument that creates it, too.
4 thoughts on “Learn DMX512 Basics”
The part that continues to confuse me when using rs485, modbus rtu or dmx… Is the gnd signal drawn in the differential signal drawing needed or not?
All of these uses of rs485 are typically used for long mulridrop busses, often in noisy environments. In my opinion it is a bad thing to connect the gnd of the devices. The differential signal is perfectly capable to transmit it’s data without needing a ground reference. Connecting the gnd signal will most likely cause ground loops when the devices are grounded locally..
This is how I was taught at school. However I find that using these signals on short drops in hobby projects simply won’t work without the gnd connected..
If not isolated (magnetics for example) then you will want the gnd. Otherwise if gnd potentials are different at different endpoints, signal voltage levels could blow up chips…
Within the same room? Along a chain powered from the same panel? Probably won’t need it.
+1 Connecting the ground to the shield increase also the parassitic capacitance of the 485 bus, decreasing accordingly the maximum lenght of the cable you can use, even if you connect the ground only on one side of the cable in order to avoid gnd loops.
The ground is there to shield the twisted pair cable from EMI, not as a signal reference. The signal is effectively in a Faraday cage, helping to prevent EMI from inducing noise onto the wires. Although both wires will pick up the same noise (such that it should be rejected as common-mode), enough noise will exceed the CMRR and cause problems.
IIRC, the RS485 standard requires shields connected at both ends. Unconnected or singly connected shields can act as antennas and pick up all sorts of EMI.
If ground differential is a problem, galvanic isolation of the link is the correct solution. That should eliminate the ground current because there’s no return path.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)