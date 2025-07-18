Hackaday Podcast Episode 329: AI Surgery, A Prison Camp Lathe, And A One Hertz Four-Fer

Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi as they talk about their favorite hacks and stories from the previous week. They’ll start things off with a small Supercon update, and go right into fusion reactors, AI surgeons, planned obsolescence, and robotic cats and dogs. They’ll also go over several entries from the ongoing 2025 One Hertz Challenge, an ambitious flight simulator restoration project, old school lightning detectors, and how Blu-ray won the battle against HD DVD but lost the war against streaming. Stick around to the end to hear an incredible story about a clandestine machine shop in a WWII prisoner of war camp, and the valiant fight to restore communications with the Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 329 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: