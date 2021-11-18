Have you ever wondered if there is a correlation between a computer’s energy consumption and the choice of programming languages? Well, a group Portuguese university researchers did and set out to quantify it. Their 2017 research paper entitled Energy Efficiency across Programming Languages / How Do Energy, Time, and Memory Relate? may have escaped your attention, as it did ours.
Abstract: This paper presents a study of the runtime, memory usage and energy consumption of twenty seven well-known soft- ware languages. We monitor the performance of such lan- guages using ten different programming problems, expressed in each of the languages. Our results show interesting find- ings, such as, slower/faster languages consuming less/more energy, and how memory usage influences energy consump- tion. We show how to use our results to provide software engineers support to decide which language to use when energy efficiency is a concern.
While we might take issue with some of the programming languages selected as being “well known”, the project was very thorough and quite well documented. Most people would take for granted that a computer program which runs faster will consume less energy. But this might not always be true, as other factors enter into the power consumption equation besides speed. The team used a collection of ten standard algorithms from the Computer Language Benchmarks Game project (formerly known as The Great Computer Language Shootout) as the basis for their evaluations.
Last year they updated the functional language retults, and all the setups, benchmarks, and collected data can be found here. Check out the paper for more details. Have your choice of programming language ever been influenced by energy consumption?
22 thoughts on “C Is The Greenest Programming Language”
And where is FORTH.
on the stack, i suppose ;-)
I’m having trouble believing this.
I see LUA, known to be a very fast language, at the bottom of the “time” list.
The question is what people usually do with LUA. In most cases, isn’t it used to invoke parts of C++ (or other compiled) classes in a script-fashion ? If you instead try to make it sort arrays within the language constructs itself, things change a lot.
I have similar surprise with PERL, which I used a lot at a time to automate some functions where I needed max reactivity (find a document containing a keyword, add it a comment, etc.). JAVA was terrible at the task because it took up to 5 seconds just to get the JVM in place and start calling ‘main()’. But that wouldn’t come into the equation if you’re running a benchmark like “how much time does the language take to execute that algorithm sorting 1000000 words?”
As PypeBros indicated, Lua is a lightweight niche language designed specifically to be embedded in other software ( Usually C or C++ etc). The main goals were a very small memory footprint for the runtime and for scripts. Absolute speed efficiency will not be of the same order as languages such as C
Guess they don’t teach assembly in university anymore, because that would beat C
ASM can be C in performance if your CPU is simple enough, but given how much paper I covered with assembly program printouts, it sure wasn’t green.
(I’m not sure they still teach much of C at the University either, btw)
I graduated a software engineering bachelor in 2018 where we started with learning C, then were recommended to use C# for most assignments after that, but we briefly touched upon most popular languages and what their pros and cons were in regard to computational efficiency, maintainability and initial development costs.
> were recommended to use C#
Wow, that is terrible. A proprietary Microsoft only language? I wouldn’t have even been able to do the coursework. Hopefully they have rectified this, and recommend / use portable non-proprietary languages today.
At my university, there wasn’t a single computer in any computer lab running any Microsoft software (nor were there any x86 machines). It was a bit longer ago, though. We had Sun workstations in nearly every lab, with the art department using SGIs, and a few 68K Macs in the library running A/UX for gopher, web browsing and telnet. And a couple Crays and an Intel Paragon for the fun stuff.
The main languages used in instruction were C, C++ and some Sparc assembly in the compiler design classes. I was able to do 99% of my coursework on a 486 running Slackware. Mac, NEXT, Coherent, etc. all worked fine for the majority of coursework (anything where gcc ran was going to work great). And, if someone ware wedded to Microsoft, they could have struggled through their work there (unless using c++ templates since MS compilers were kinda shite and took years to catch up to the ATT and gcc compilers’ support for C++ features).
C# and .NET is not propietary any more. It’s fully open source and free software. It’s not Microsoft only anymore, it’s fully cross platform.
It would be interesting to see, but I’m not so sure that it would beat C. Modern CPUs with pipelines, out-of-order executions, multiple cores and other bells and whistles are hard to optimize manually. On the other hand, modern compilers have a lot optimizations for modern CPUs.
Depends on the hardware surely. The classic Microchip PIC16c84 required its own C dialect, because it was very hard to use standard C with it, while the Atmega328 was designed to be programmed in C from the ground up, and there is little advantage to be gained in programming it in assembler, ( but you need to test to verify that )!
As soon as a CPU becomes pipelined and gets an instruction cache, it becomes quite hard to handwrite efficient assembly. So I guess this was only true until the 8086/68000 era.
C is often called machine independent assembly because, as Linus pointed out, by looking at the code, you can get a pretty good idea what the hardware is doing.
After a decade of coding in assembly, I was more than happy to switch to c for microcontrollers.
Instead of speaking of languages, shouldn’t it have been more accurate to speak about compilers ?
The above results are only valid for “Linux Ubuntu Server 16.10 operating system, kernel version 4.8.0-22-generic 16GB of RAM, a (four core 4 thread) Intel i5-4460 CPU @ 3.20GHz”
Because a different CPU architecture will produce a different set of results, even different chips with the same ISA will produce different results. Usually the biggest impact on performance is the number of CPU registers, followed by the size of the L1 and L2 cache on the chip. Even changing the order of the LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable can modify performance. I would be interested in the output of “cat /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu*/cpufreq/scaling_governor” for the machine before each test. Intel chips when powered up remain in “performance” for about 60 seconds (for a faster bootup time) and then typically drop to powersave. After boot, the CPU governor can typically be modified by the “sudo cpufreq-set” command. So if some of the performance tests were ran in the first 60 seconds after powerup they will yield better performance results and used more energy than if used later.
A very interesting and relevant post in these environmentally conscious times. Though there is a rank provided, it is of course highly dependent on the input factors,so needs an in depth read rather than jumping to conclusions, which is of course what will happen nevertheless. I see for example that the functional community has already been provided with updated results, putting a functional language at the top by virtue of excluding all other languages (https://sites.google.com/view/energy-efficiency-languages/updated-functional-results-2020) so the results should be treated with caution!
Broadly, for efficiency
Don’t use an interpreted language ( but read up on TypeScript and lexical analysis)
Don’t use garbage collection
The papers mention hardware only in passing (regarding mobile v desktop applications), but power efficiency of the language you use is perhaps even more relevant in a microcontroller and so it It would be interesting to perform the tests ( or maybe a different set of tests) on various microcontrollers
Raspberry pi
stm32
pic
classic Arduino hardware
etc
:%s/retults/results/g
+1
I typically use:
:%s#retults#results#g
Mostly because I always forget, it is a forward or a backslash.
‘C’ rules, then. 😁
K&R smile and nod knowingly…
The more interpreted a language is when it comes to execution, the worse it tends to be in terms of performance and energy efficiency.
As an example, if we ran C in an interpreter instead of compiling it, it wouldn’t really fair any better than Java. Likewise we can compile java for the machine we intend to run it on before runtime starts, this can greatly improve its performance and efficiency.
Likewise, the more detours it takes along the route to do its task, then it is likewise going to have poor performance and energy efficiency, but this is more often due to poor code rather than something inherent in the language.
As an example, if we just have to add two variables together, practically all languages can do it fairly trivially. But that doesn’t stop a programmer from calling a far more complex math library every time they need to add two integers together, even if this might require them to convert the integers to something else before running them through the library. (since a library typically don’t contain the utterly trivial stuff one should be able to do already.)
In short, it isn’t really so much the language that matters, but how it is used and executed.
Though, I do find some concepts of higher level programming languages as a bit weird when viewed from the hardware perspective. And in interpreted languages this can lead to a fairly decent performance hit.
But, viewing things from the hardware perspective isn’t always that great, can’t create an array of strings without pondering how it indexes its contents and how that indexing affects end performance and memory utilization. (There is many ways to skin that cat, so what solution did your language use?)
Then there is the arguments around security when it comes to different languages. But that is a can of worms for another day…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)